Bus Contract

Michael Flippo/TNS

The amended contract reduces the bus routes from 130 to 115 and adds nine passenger minivans to Durham’s fleet.

 Michael Flippo/Dreamstime/TNS

The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Board of Education unanimously approved its bus contract with Durham School Services Tuesday night, reducing the number of bus routes and adding minivans to its transportation options.

“We’ve put together a good package,” said Chief School Administrator Karen Melin.

