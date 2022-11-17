The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Board of Education unanimously approved its bus contract with Durham School Services Tuesday night, reducing the number of bus routes and adding minivans to its transportation options.
“We’ve put together a good package,” said Chief School Administrator Karen Melin.
The amended contract reduces the bus routes from 130 to 115, which will save the school district $1.2 million in its restricted transportation budget. The district will continue to pay maintenance and overhead costs on up to 20 buses not in operation.
The key change introduces nine passenger minivans into Durham’s fleet. The vans will be used to transport homeless and foster care children to their home attendance schools and students in areas where school bus service is currently unavailable.
The vans were adopted in part to meet a gap in service due to a bus driver shortage seen in the borough and statewide. Drivers aren’t required to have a commercial driver’s license but need to go through Durham’s safety training and background checks.
Ryan Hinton, the district’s transportation director, said the district already uses alternatives to transport foster care and homeless students, including taxi cabs and the MACS Transit system.
“It’s not always feasible to get a bus to every student, especially homeless students,” Hinton said. “These vans provide immediate, steady and dedicated routes for students instead of hoping a taxi is available every morning to come get them.”
The route changes reflect a similar scenario, as the school district started with 68 bus routes in August. The school district implemented centralized pick-up/drop-off locations and offered in-lieu reimbursements to families who lived farther than 1.5 miles from a bus stop.
Some board members had initial concerns, including Erin Morotti, who focused on safety.
“Both [Department of Education and Early Development] and DMV deemed this an unsafe option and since student safety is my top priority, I cannot support it,” Morotti said. “We can’t fix the current problem with another problem.”
Melin said the conversation with DEED was “long and involved,” with the main concern being it’s not been done in Alaska before. Melin noted school districts began implementing similar plans over the past few years.
“DEED could not recommend it because they don’t know,” Melin said.
Chief Operations Officer Andy DeGraw “vehemently disagreed” with the stance that minivans are unsafe to transport students.
Brandy Harty’s reservations revolved around a “last-minute” dump of information, despite initial support for it.
Harty said her vote affects all district school children and finds it difficult when “being blind sided” with last-minute information.
DeGraw acknowledged while minivans aren’t “as safe as a full-size bus,” they are “in no way an unsafe environment to transport students to school.”
“We as a district are obligated to turn over every rock to find alternative solutions to help the students and families in the district get to school,” DeGraw said. He added if a family feels uneasy about the service, there’s no obligation to use it.
Hinton added that the vans are “comparable, if not safer, than what we are currently doing.”
Board member April Smith said district and Durham staff have done the due diligence about using minivans.
“It’s not a perfect solution, but the environment around the school buildings is safer without the congestion of every student arriving in their own personal vehicle,” Smith said. “This is a service we can offer that alleviates a desperate pain in our community.”
Board member Tim Moran supported the idea but asked if it was just an option, not a commitment. DeGraw said the plan remains flexible, and the vans are meant to supplement, not supplant, school bus service.
