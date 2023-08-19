Dance for the Domes advocates are hosting a dance and information opportunity tonight from 7-10 at the Ken Kunkel Community Center, 2645 Goldstream Road.
The suggested donation is $20. The family event, according to organizers, offers the public information about current mining exploration projects.
“We are raising funds to support economic research and ultimately, legal guidance on land use and rights,” spokesperson Deborah Ryan said.
Advocates for Safe Alaska Highways will be at there with information about the proposed ore haul from Tetlin to Fort Knox. They will bring their petition in opposition.