Don Pendergrast of Fairbanks Paddlers and Alaska Canoe School issued a reminder Friday that Stream Clean-up Day begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 10.
The Fairbanks Paddlers maintain the section of the Chena River from Graehl Landing to Pioneer Park.
Volunteers should assemble at 9 a.m. at the Wilderness Pavilion at Pioneer Park for a briefing and supplies. Then it will be time to grab a shuttle, put in at Graehl, and clean up the river down to Pioneer Park. Trash will be taken to the dump for volunteers.
In addition, Troop 1 will proceed from the Lions Club Park upstream to the first beaver dam on Noyes Slough, and maybe down to the Aurora Street bridge and back to Lions Club Park.
“This is a great community service, and allows us to show off our commitment to clean waterways, so please attend if you can,” Pendegrast said.
For more information on the cleanup, call 907-322-8932.