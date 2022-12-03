Santa Claus House is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. “For any business, it’s a pretty significant feat,” said Operations Manager Paul Brown.
To celebrate, they will be handing out balloons to kids on weekends all throughout December. “We try to celebrate big events like this into the holidays,” Brown said. They had a party a few weeks ago to celebrate the anniversary.
Santa Claus House was born in 1952 and, over the years, has grown to 10 times its original size, from 1,800 to 18,000 square feet, shifting from its original purpose as a local general store to a global tourist attraction along the way. “We’ve sent and received letters to every country in the world,” Brown said.
It all started when Con and Nellie Miller, the original Mr. and Mrs. Claus, moved to Alaska in 1949 for “just 5 years.” They settled down in what would become North Pole in 1950 and built the original Santa Claus house, a 1000 square foot local trading post.
“Con, in the process of doing business, found a Santa suit one year in his inventory and would dress up as Santa when he visited the local villages,” Brown described. “Then, one day while he was actually working on building the trading post, some local children dropped by and called out ‘Hello Santa Claus! Are you building a house?’ and so that’s kind of where the name Santa Claus House comes from.”
The combination of being in North Pole, on the Richardson Highway and next to the military bases spurred Santa Claus House’s transformation into what it is today. “Into the ‘60s, the inventory changed significantly. It just got progressively greater and greater as far as visitor attraction goes,” Brown explained.
The history of the Santa Claus House is very intertwined with North Pole’s; you can’t have one without the other. The Miller family was very active in the community as it grew. Con was the town’s first elected mayor and was in office for 20 years, and Nellie married thousands of couples and worked as the town postmistress for over 20 years. In 2013, the Con Miller and Nellie Miller bridges were named after them in thanks for their dedication to the community.
Today, the business is still in the family, and there’s some big plans in the works. “We’re getting to the point where it’s going to start transitioning again into that 4th generation, because they’re active in the business too,” Brown said. “Even though we’re a bigger small business, you will still see family working here and interacting on a daily basis. I think that’s one of the things we’re most proud of.”
Santa Claus House is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will be handing out anniversary balloons on weekends.