In the Yukon region, some fish are coming in low, some are coming in late, but none are coming in strong enough.
As a result, all types of fishing — including subsistence — have been closed or restricted across the Interior as fish managers try to preserve the fish population and tribes on the Yukon try to feed their families.
Summer chum salmon runs are the lowest on record for this date, while king salmon runs are around the lower end of the forecast, according to the 2021 Yukon River Salmon Summer Fishery Announcement that Alaska Department of Fish and Game issued on June 28.
Such low runs for both species are rare and hurt tribes as no fish means a “huge loss of protein,” but also a “loss of culture, and tradition, and knowledge passed down,” said Stephanie Quinn-Davidson, tribal fisheries commission director for Tanana Chiefs Conference. She made the comments when a delegation of fish managers and tribal leaders visited three Yukon villages on June 25.
“We have had years of low king runs, but chums then came back, and people have been able to harvest the chums. We’ve had years of really low chum salmon runs, but there were some kings that we were able to harvest. Never before have we had both species not come back,” Quinn-Davidson said. “Right now we’re looking at big zeros for both, up and down this river, and that’s .. that’s unprecedented.”
How low is the fish?
King salmon, also known as chinook, is coming near or below the lower end of forecast ranges, according to the announcement. For example, by June 23, the cumulative run at the Lower Yukon Test Fishery was at 34,00, compared to the average cumulative run of 254,33. The run at the Pilot Station Sonar is almost twice lower than the average.
“We kind of anticipated that the run would be below average,” said Doug Vincent-Lang, commissioner for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. “However, as we started counting king salmon coming into the river, both of our test sites and the sonar site, it became evident that they were coming back in even smaller numbers.”
These run sizes are so small that thy might not meet the escapement goals — the number of salmon that should be allowed to spawn to sustain future harvests. This means that fishing for kings most likely won’t open this season. As for the summer chums, the picture is even grimmer: the cumulative Pilot Station sonar counts for this species are the lowest on record for this date. For now, the run is too low to project whether escapement goals will be met.
Vincent-Lang said managers are seeing 20-25,000 chum salmon in the river now. They should be seeing a lot more fish, in the 200,000 range.
Quinn-Davidson echoed the concern: “The way that the chum salmon numbers are looking right now, we’ve never seen anything like this before.”
“If the summer chum salmon don’t come back, the fall chum salmon probably aren’t going to come back either,” Quinn-Davidson added. “Man, and that is three punches right there.”
With the runs this low, fishing managers closed all types of fishing across the Yukon River, including sport, personal use, commercial and subsistence fishing, with only a few exceptions.
“Last thing we close is subsistence, and it is very difficult,” Vincent-Lang said. “But the only thing we can do at this point to ensure that there’ll be some salmon in the future is to restrict fishing at this time. So that we can make sure that five to seven years from now, they will be coming back again.”
Why is the count so low?
Experts are trying to pinpoint the reasons for low runs, and one of the ideas is higher water temperature effecting salmon.
“Something in the ocean is not right,” Vincent-Lang said. “The ocean is warming, and the plankton that feeds chum salmon is changing.”
Another issue potentially contributing to low fish in the Yukon bycatch is the incidental capture of salmon outside of the Yukon region.
“A lot of people are upset about the bycatch that’s happening out in the Bering Sea and in the Gulf of Alaska,” Vincent-Lang said. “We are too, and we’re taking steps to crank that down.”
Vincent-Lang said that while the Department of Fish and Game is not stopping fishermen outside of the region from bycatch, they are restricting areas, the depth, and the amounts that they can fish.
Quinn-Davidson said that overall, bycatch doesn’t seem to lead to lower fish.
“If bycatch were the culprit, as bycatch goes up, the number of salmon in the river would go down,” Quinn-Davidson explained. “Same with your harvests. If bycatch was influencing what you’re able to harvest, as bycatch went up, your harvest would go down.”
Instead, she said that it’s actually the opposite: As bycatch numbers go up, the number of king salmon that are entering the Yukon River is also higher, and when bycatch is doing well, subsistence harvesters are also doing well on the Yukon River.
Such correlation points fish experts to think that lower fish runs are an abundance issue, and when there’s more salmon out in the Bering Sea, everyone has more chances to catch them.
“So far, it doesn’t look like bycatch is the smoking gun,” she said.
Instead, both Quinn-Davidson and Vincent-Lang said that fish aren’t returning because of a wide range of issues.
“I like to use the analogy of an airplane,” Quinn-Davidson said. “You can take one rivet out of an airplane, and it will still fly. You take two out, it’ll still fly. But eventually you take 10 rivets out of an airplane, it’s not going to fly. I think that’s kind of what we’re seeing on the Yukon. It’s not one big thing — it’s not that your flaps are stuck — it’s that you’re missing a few rivets or a handful of rivets. They are small things, but we have to figure out what they are.”
