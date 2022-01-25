A new report calls for raising the pay of Borough Assembly members by $200 and removing a 1.5% cap on the mayor’s annual cost of living salary increases.
The report by the Salaries and Emoluments Commission also calls for the Board of Education to end subsidized heath insurance for its members to “control costs” after the board doubled its monthly stipend last year.
The Salaries and Emoluments Commission makes recommendations annually about leader compensation. Its report is in the agenda for Thursday’s meeting of the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly under communications. It is on the consent agenda, meaning it is not anticipated to be discussed.
The school board increased members’ stipends last year to $850 per month.
“This is a significant increase from their previous stipend of $400 per month,” reads a memorandum from the commission to borough leaders. “To control costs, the commission believes an adjustment to the subsidized health benefit is appropriate.”
The Salaries and Emoluments Commission last year recommended increasing school board member compensation to $450 a month. The panel is now calling for future elected school board members be offered health insurance provided they pay the premiums.
“Current school board members would not be impacted by this change,” reads the memo, which was addressed to Mindy O’Neall, presiding officer of the Borough Assembly, Jennifer Luke, president of the Board of Education, and Steve Haagenson, chairman of the Interior Gas Utility board of directors.
The school board decides its own compensation when passing an annual budget. The same for the Borough Assembly.
The Salaries and Emoluments Commission recommended no change to the compensation of IGU board members, who are uncompensated, “which is similar to other nonprofit boards,” according to the memo.
The pay increase recommended for assembly members is a repeat of last year’s advice from the commission, whose members are V. Lenny Reagin, Sharon George, Doug Tansy, Traci Gatewood and Charles Dexter.
2006 was the last time assembly compensation was adjusted. The commission observed that “the workload and expectation has increased.”
Members of the assembly receive a stipend of $900 per month and would receive $1,100 — $1,300 for the presiding officer — under the commission’s recommendations.
“The commission restates its appreciation of and the effort of the assembly members and the time commitment required to serve in this capacity,” the commission’s memo reads.
The panel met twice in December and a third time at noon Jan. 4 when it held a public hearing. “No one came to testify,” said the memo to local leaders.
The borough’s Human Resources Department provided information to the commission, including the latest Alaska Municipal League Salary and Benefit Survey, which shows that Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly member compensation is $400 per month and Matanuska-Susitna Borough Assembly member compensation is $1,023.08 per month plus health benefits. In Juneau, city and borough leaders earn $500 per month plus heath benefits.
Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly members do not receive health benefits as compensation.
The Salaries and Emoluments Commission’s recommendation to drop the 1.5% cap on salary increases for the mayor was also a repeat from last year.
The borough mayor’s annual salary, currently $109,000, was last raised in 2014. Thirty other borough employees earn higher salaries than the mayor including the borough attorney, the highest-paid borough employee with an annual salary of $156,644.80, and most other department directors. In 2019, the mayor was the 28th highest-paid borough employee.
“Since 2014, the mayor’s annual salary has had a COLA (cost of living allowance) applied to it annually but capped at 1.5%,” reads the commission’s communication to local leaders. “Due to the cap, the mayor’s salary is continuing to lose actual value compared to other borough staff and is not keeping up with the cost of living. In 2020, the Salaries and Emoluments Commission recommended that the 1.5% cap be lifted to allow the mayor’s salary to be adjusted based on the Alaska Urban CPI (consumer price index); the commission restates that recommendation.”