The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly unanimously awarded a $221,400 bid contract Thursday for repairs on the S.S. Nenana, with the intent to open the vessel’s main cargo deck to the public in spring or summer 2024.
Supporters of the 90-year old sternwheeler, however, pushed for more funding to be appropriated to restore the vessel as much as possible. The ship sits at the front of the Pioneer Park and has been closed to the public since 2018 due to safety concerns.
“Much more is needed to make her (S.S. Nenana) ship-shape,” Fairbanks resident Arlene Slocum said.
“It isn’t about the money, it’s about how we feel about our home,” Slocum told the Assembly. “Would you let your home sit unpainted and get ruined by pests and water?”
Slocum said the S.S. Nenana “sits in the one place that attracts almost every visitor to Fairbanks.”
“She is the first impression a lot of visitors have of our home,” Slocum said. “Pride in the place you live is something that cannot be measured in dollars.”
Gloria Corey, a volunteer with the nonprofit group Friends of the S.S. Nenana, said she appreciates the awarded contract but asked the Assembly “to go above and beyond to fully restore and then maintain an important part of river history.”Corey added the Fairbanks area has already lost many cultural and historical places over the decades.“At the present time there are several water leaks causing damage to the boat’s interior that must be addressed,” Corey said.
Corey said Friends of the S.S. Nenana is willing to work with the borough and has an interested contractor willing to work on a complete restoration while bypassing the bidding process. She also requested another $1 million be added to the Capital Improvement Plan to reflect current market demands.Jeannie Creamer-Dalton, another Friends of the S.S. Nenana member, said if and when the cargo deck re-opens next spring, it could “help with more fundraising for the rest of the repair work of the boat.”JoAnne White, the nonprofit’s vice president, said the group conducted a month-long petition asking people what they thought about re-opening the boat. The combined online and in-person petition received over 1,400 signatures calling for the boat to re-open.
“Every time we delay the repairs, they become more and more,” White said. “When tour groups and locals come in, their interest is really high to get on the boat.”Resident Patricia Schmidt said the borough administration has not actively applied for grants to restore and preserve the boat. She added the borough rejected a request by the S.S. Nenana to apply for a “Saving America’s Treasure” grant to repair the wheel and ruder system because “They do not want to have to comply with the rules that come with the grants.”
The S.S. Nenana’s status as a national historical monument means work on the ship must preserve its historical use. Most grants that support restoration work come with a caveat that the site must be maintained at specific levels for a set amount of time. At a recent Assembly work session, Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said based on research about similar types of maintenance, it could cost at least $150,000 annually to maintain the boat. He added it would be an Assembly decision to appropriate the money on an annual basis.
“It’s been a problem because we have to have permission to apply for a grant through the borough,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt said the nonprofit submitted a $500,000 federal appropriation to Sen. Lisa Murkowski for the upcoming fiscal year. Murkowski included the appropriation in her list of congressionally directed spending requests in July. While it moved past the first round of consideration, the House and Senate must approve the overall federal earmark requests.Repairs for the vessel were among the first items in the Capital Improvement Plan, and the borough unsuccessfully attempted to secure repairs to the vessel twice. Only one contractor supplied a bid both times, with each bid coming in over the borough’s $2.5 million budget.The last time the borough went to bid last year, the project was scoped at $1.6 million for a specific scope of work, plus another $1.4 million for additional options if the contractor was interested. One contractor submitted a bid with $3.3 million for the base bid and $1.4 million for the additional options.
The recently-approved contract included a reduced scope of work to provide temporary structural shoring to the wooden vessel, repairs to the main cargo deck and to its fire suppression sprinkler system.As a borough-owned asset, any major renovations on the boat must go through the bidding process, according to Chief of Staff Jim Williams.
Ward, at the work session, said the borough has a new partnership agreement in place for nonprofit partners and the borough to perform maintenance or work on projects. However, that program has been limited to smaller projects such as parks.
