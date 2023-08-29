The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly unanimously awarded a $221,400 bid contract Thursday for repairs on the S.S. Nenana, with the intent to open the vessel’s main cargo deck to the public in spring or summer 2024.

Supporters of the 90-year old sternwheeler, however, pushed for more funding to be appropriated to restore the vessel as much as possible. The ship sits at the front of the Pioneer Park and has been closed to the public since 2018 due to safety concerns.

