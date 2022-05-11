Spring breakup is underway in Fairbanks, and water runoff from melted snow is seriously eroding gravel roads. The consensus is that the road conditions around the Fairbanks North Star Borough are the worst they have ever been.
Residents who live in service areas on the outskirts of Fairbanks in particular — which are not maintained by the Alaska Department of Transportation but instead by volunteer commissioners and contractors — are experiencing problems and are struggling with a lack of funding and solutions.
A particularly bad year
While roads deteriorate every spring, this year is particularly bad due to the large amount of snow Fairbanks received over the winter. Rain in December created an ice layer, so water runoff has nowhere to go. The mixed precipitation of rain and snow that Fairbanks has been receiving this week is further preventing roads from drying.
FNSB Mayor Bryce Ward said in a call on Tuesday that roads in the hills and mountains surrounding Fairbanks in particular are significantly impacted by rain and snow melt. Overflowing ditches and frozen culverts are causing significant road damage such as washouts.
“This is definitely one of the hardest years,” said Borough Assembly member Savannah Fletcher, who serves as vice chair of the FNSB Road Service Area Committee. “I think it’s fair to say that everyone has far more extreme road deterioration than we would normally see,” she said, adding that the assembly approved more funds from savings for road maintenance. “But I do think that we need to start anticipating this being our normal moving forward.”
Service area residents can make concerns known through the Fairbanks North Star Borough Service Area Reporting Center. Recent reports include worries about potholes, sinkholes and ditches crossing roads that make travel nearly impossible.
Steve Brefczynski, who serves as road commissioner for Becker Ridge Service Area (which includes hills west of Fairbanks and the Cripple Creek area), said road conditions this year are the worst he has ever seen. One resident, who has lived in a neighborhood off Cripple Creek Road for four years, said this spring is “without a doubt” the worst the road has ever been.
“There’s no comparison,” the woman said, adding that several people cannot get into their driveways. “It’s just been a very tricky year.”
Since the beginning of breakup, there have been “huge amounts of water and erosion,” on the roads, Brefczynski said. The resident said her road is “very soft and rutting” and there are gullies on both sides of the entire length of the road that take up over half the road in several spots.
Additionally, portions of the road do not have ditches; the water has nowhere to go and is creating deep gullies. “It’s a recipe for disaster,” said the resident. And in this disaster, “water always wins,” she added. One major gully is 13 feet wide and 6 feet deep with a channel of water running through it, causing further erosion.
“It looks like a cavern,” she said.
Few quick fixes
Unfortunately, both immediate fixes and funding are hard to come by. Brefczynski said that the contractor and FNSB Rural Services Department are aware of the problem, but there is little they can do. For example, the contractor was bringing gravel up to Marmot Hill Road, but decided to stop because their trucks were tearing up the road and ultimately doing more harm than good.
“We’re stuck between a rock and a hard place,” Brefczynski said, “It’s just a bad, bad year.”
Residents have been digging ditches to direct water off the surface of the road, and last weekend several residents lined up sandbags filled with pea gravel on the side of the road to control the water and prevent further erosion. However, this is not a sustainable solution. The bottom line is that not much can be done until roads dry out, Brefczynski said.
“I understand what residents are going through, but I can’t control the water running down the road,” he said.
There is also a lack of funding available for both short- and long-term solutions. According to Ward, one challenge is that many areas have already spent all funds and emergency reserves. At this point, he said, “There’s not a lot that [the borough] can do to provide relief or assistance.”
The borough is looking into other sources of funding, including through the Federal Emergency Management Act and state emergency operations. For instance, Fletcher said, there is federal funding available through the Federal Infrastructure and Jobs Act, which has money available for solutions such as culverts. However, “options seem pretty slim,” Ward said. “There is not a lot available at this point in terms of resources, but we’re exploring all options.”
Another challenge is that, even if they are able to procure funding, it will take time, Fletcher explained. And the longer it takes to fix, the worse and more expensive the problem becomes. At the borough level, “Nothing is ever as fast as you want it to be,” Fletcher said. In the short term, the Road Service Area Committee increased the purchase order limit from $5,000 to $20,000, which Fletcher said will hopefully provide some relief.
“It’s hard, I’m not sure we’re doing enough at the borough level but there are just too many pieces to be as effective as we need to be,” Fletcher said, adding, “We just don’t have enough funds, and I think people are feeling the pinch.”
Long-term solutions
To address long-term maintenance issues in road service areas, the Assembly Road Service Area Committee unanimously passed a resolution Monday night, which will likely go before the FNSB Assembly within the next month.
The resolution mainly seeks to improve road service by helping contractors fulfill contracts. One issue that Road Service Areas run into is that there are too few contractors, and they often struggle to clear roads in time. Among other improvements, the resolution would compare available equipment to road miles to make sure that contractors have sufficient equipment for the contracts they are responsible for.
“We have the solutions, we have the tools, but I think folks get so overwhelmed by the acute problems in front of them that we don’t ever have a chance to breathe and see the bigger systemic fixes,” Fletcher said.