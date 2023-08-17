It’s time to “Run With A Friend” on Saturday, Aug. 19. That friend, of course, is your dog. Walking With A Friend is also an option.
This is a fundraiser for Companions Inc., a local non-profit organization that provides pet therapy in the Fairbanks area. Founded in 1986, this all-volunteer group provides visits of trained therapy pets to places like Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, Denali Center and more.
Sign-ups begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Moose Creek Pavilion at Pioneer Park. There is a $5 entry fee for everyone age 5 and older. Dogs must be leashed at all times.
The run/walk begins at 11 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m. rain or shine. The two-mile course follows the Chena River from the Moose Creek Pavilion to First Avenue. Door prizes will be awarded at 1 p.m. Must be present to win.
Companions Inc. is always looking for volunteers. Pets who are part of the program are screened for temperament, health, grooming and cleanliness. Sometimes the pets have included rabbits, cats, horses, even reptiles. Most of the pets are dogs. Also, you don’t have to have a pet to be a volunteer.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.