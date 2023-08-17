Companions Inc.
It’s time to “Run With A Friend” on Saturday, Aug. 19. That friend, of course, is your dog. Walking With A Friend is also an option.

This is a fundraiser for Companions Inc., a local non-profit organization that provides pet therapy in the Fairbanks area. Founded in 1986, this all-volunteer group provides visits of trained therapy pets to places like Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, Denali Center and more.

