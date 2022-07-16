Fairbanksans have the opportunity to support conservation while getting some exercise this weekend.
The 26th annual Run for the Refuge will be held Sunday in Fairbanks. This year’s event will be a hybrid version, so people can participate either in person or virtually.
In-person participants have the option to choose between a 5-kilometer or a 10-kilometer run. The course, which features rolling hills, begins and ends at the University of Alaska Fairbanks ski hut. Races begin at 1 p.m., with race-day registration opening noon Sunday.
Runners who are not in Fairbanks or who are otherwise unable to participate on the UAF campus on Sunday can still join to support the cause. Those electing the hybrid version have much more flexibility: Participants can run, walk, hike, bike, paddle or do any other human-powered activity of choice anywhere they would like from July 15-17, according to the event description. Hybrid participants can share their activity with the hashtag #RunForTheRefuge and tagging @NorthernCenter on social media platforms.
There is a $30 entry fee, and all registrants will earn shirts featuring artwork by Fairbanks artist Anya Toelle. There will also be prizes available for top finishers in each class (men, women and children), as well as door prizes. All proceeds from Run for the Refuge go to the Northern Alaska Environmental Center’s Arctic Program. This year’s Run for the Refuge is sponsored by the Running Reindeer Ranch, which provides reindeer tours (including walks, yoga and music with reindeer) near Fairbanks.
The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge consists of nearly 20 million acres of land in northeastern Alaska. The area is the calving ground for the porcupine caribou herd.
For more information about the 2022 Run the Refuge, including registration information, visit the event page at runsignup.com/Race/AK/Fairbanks/runforrefuge.