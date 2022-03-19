A roof collapse at 6 Robblees’ Friday morning destroyed the showroom and office and left the interior of the building filled with rubble and snow.
The automotive supply store is located at the corner of South Cushman Street and 30th Avenue. The store was open at the time but no one was injured in the collapse.
Bobby Price, a superintendent for general contractors Alcan Builders, Inc., said the store’s insurance company informed him of the collapse shortly after it happened.
“I got a call to come and secure the building at 11:30 (Friday). I’m not sure exactly when this happened but I figure it was probably around 10 a.m. They were open and there were two employees there but no customers were in the building,” Price said. “They heard the roof start creaking and one of the employees called the owner and let him know what was going on. At that point it really started making noise and they got up and ran out and it came down. They got out safely.”
The building is comprised of a showroom connected to a larger warehouse by a row of offices. The walls of each section differ in height but each has a flat roof.
Price said Alcan Builders will submit a bid to the insurance company to repair or remove the damaged areas.
“The roof is on the floor,” Price said, pointing inside one of the broken showroom windows. “More than likely the front section and the office will have to be demolished. I don’t foresee any of that being saved but that’s not up to me, that’s up to the insurance assessor.”
The warehouse roof remained intact but the outside wall adjacent to the collapsed office area sustained visible damage.
“The warehouse section will have to be assessed because there was enough force that it broke sheetrock on the inside of the warehouse wall and bent the outside wall,” Price said.
The perimeter of the damaged sections were cordoned off with orange flagging tape and the city posted a sign warning the public not to enter or go near the building.
6 Robblees is headquartered in Seattle and has 21 locations throughout the western United State. The News-Miner was not able to contact the owner of the Fairbanks location or the corporate offices Friday afternoon.