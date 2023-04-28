Astrogeophysicist Bob McCoy said the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute, which he oversees, has one advantage other research programs lack: the great outdoors.
“Alaska is a vast laboratory with some really interesting stuff that no other university has in its own back yard,” McCoy said during Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce lunch presentation on Tuesday.
McCoy provided an everyday person’s perspective in the GI’s mission and devotion to research.
McCoy said the Geophysical Institute employs nearly 400 researchers, faculty and students. Its budget last year was $87 million spread across seven research groups, eight major facilities and 10 smaller laboratories.
He noted the budget isn’t quite “the equivalent of an F-35 squadron.”
The major research programs include the Alaska Earthquake Center, Satellite Facility, Volcano Observatory, Geographic Information Network, High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP, Poker Flat Research Range and Wilson Alaska Technical Center.
HAARP is the GI’s newest program, acquired from the military. McCoy said HAARP is essentially the world’s largest ham radio with 188 antennas spread across 33 acres. It’s capable of high-powered, high frequency transmitters used for studying earth’s magnetic field.
Its smaller programs include Hyperspectral Imaging Lab, Alaska Climate Research Center, Coastal Geoscience Lab, Alaska Space Grant Program and Permafrost Study Lab.
A lot of those activities involve field work, he said, and those teams are provisioned accordingly.
“We equip our staff and students with shotguns and safety gear so they don’t get eaten by bears,” McCoy said with some mirth. “We’ve never lost one to a bear — it’s a big deal.”
Those departments study everything from atmospheric science and space physics, including the Aurora Borealis, and earthquake/seismic activity to permafrost, sea ice and climate change.
“Ninety percent of Alaska is on permafrost so that’s a big deal for us,” McCoy said. “Permafrost is warming, it’s subsiding and there’s less sea ice, so the coastline is eroding pretty fast.”
He added “the Arctic is warming three or four times faster than the rest of the planet, so this kind of frames our mission in those areas.”
Many of its programs are linked to governmental or commercial endeavorers.
The GI’s Alaska Satellite Facility, for example, owns or operates seven dish antennas in the Fairbanks area that link to polar-orbiting satellites. A large chunk of the data comes from NASA satellites, all as part of the space agency’s Earth Observing System Data and Information System.
GI researchers help Navy personnel survey ice flows for military ICEX and submarine exercises.
Andy Mahoney, one of GI’s sea ice researchers, assists with such activities, including scouting for spots on the ice to allow submarines to surface.
“He goes out, draws an ‘X’ in the snow and a submarine pops up,” McCoy said. “If you ever see Andy drawing an ‘X,’ stand back.”
Some of the major facilities include the Poker Flat Research Range, the largest land-based rocket launch site in the world, the Alaska Volcano Observatory, tasked with watching Alaska’s 54 active volcanoes, and its University Affiliated Research Center (or URAC).
Poker Flat, he said, allows operators to launch rockets up to 2,000 feet. The site has four rails it can utilize and greater operational freedom than other facilities, which require closure notifications.
“We have people in two pickups to help with control warning of launches,” McCoy said. “We can’t fly over the Pipeline or into Canada, but we can go all the way out to the Arctic.”
Next year, 13 launches are on the books, including a solar flare observation.
“It’s going to have a major impact to Fairbanks,” McCoy said.
The Geophysical Institute’s UARC program’s mission: help the Defense Department detect potential nuclear activities on a global scale.
The GI also houses the Alaska Center for Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration (or ACUASI), the nation’s oldest university unmanned aircraft and drone program. ACUASI owns and operates several drones of different sizes, established precedents and sets its mind on the emerging industry’s real-time applications.
He noted the drone program has done everything from mapping ice conditions to locating a World War II-era airplane lost in Alaska for the military.
“Turns out we are finding more and more aircraft crashed lost in Alaska glaciers,” McCoy said.
McCoy added the most important element is public engagement.
“Everything we do is open for business, so if you want, come up anytime,” McCoy said. “There’s static displays inside and out and tours, especially during the summer.”
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.