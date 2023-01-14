Roaming Root Cellar owner Erica Moeller has cultivated deep ties in the Fairbanks community since the business first seeded itself in a 23-foot, 1976 Bluebird bus.
Now, with Roaming Root firmly planted in Chena Pump Plaza, the store plans its three-year anniversary at the end of February — and it will add a carrot to its wall for the second year in a row.
The Alaska Division of Agriculture awarded Moeller’s store the 2022 Golden Carrot for its work in promoting the Alaska Grown $5 Challenge campaign.
“The Roaming Root Cellar has made a real difference in its community and has created a business model that we hope to see replicated around the state,” said Mia Kirk, interim director of the Division of Agriculture. “It was a strong competition this year, but The Roaming Roots’ creative displays and online promotion really set them apart.”
Roaming Root was the first store in Interior Alaska to receive the Golden Carrot in 2021.
“It’s a huge honor,” Moeller told the News-Miner Thursday. “We absolutely love supporting locally grown and love that our community supports us, because supporting locally-grown products wouldn’t be possible without them.”
The $5 Challenge campaign encourages Alaska residents to buy groceries and products produced in the state.
Amy Russell, an agriculture division grants and marketing specialist, calls it a “friendly competition between retailers to showcase and market Alaska grown foods during that season and help consumers to know it’s available.”
Russell added if Alaska households spent $5 a week on Alaska-grown food, it could generate $37 million a year for the economy.
In 2022, all of the state’s Fred Meyer, Carrs-Safeway, Walmart, Three Bears Alaska stores, six military commissary stores participated along with Roaming Root Cellar, the Fairbanks Co-op and local stores across the state. They set up state-provided displays and material for Alaska grown produce between June and November and promote the brand on social media.
“We love the way Division of Ag promotes the Alaska Grown campaign,” Moeller said. “I’ve never lived anywhere where food security is promoted so much by the state.”
Moeller noted it’s “been a wild ride since we opened.”
“I think one of the cool things this store has shown people is how long crops can be stored and what sort of diversity we can have in a locally grown diet through the winter,” Moeller. “Some of the benefits to locally grown food is that it’s typically more nutritionally dense, it’s got a lower carbon footprint and travels less to get to your plate.”
Roaming Root Cellar opened its bus doors just weeks before the Covid-19 pandemic dramatically reshaped how businesses operated. At the time, Bueller was selling only produce and some shelf-stable staples.
Moeller, an Army veteran, launched Roaming Root Cellar out of love for local food, especially after finding it difficult to find locally-sourced meat in Fairbanks. She has been in Fairbanks since 2013, when she was transferred to Fort Wainwright and eventually moved into civilian life.
“I got to know some of the farmers and the struggles they have, and I realized there wasn’t any other place in town that was for farmers who were smaller-scale and starting out,” Moeller said. “We wanted to create space for their market and to get local food in local hands.”
Moeller purchased the Bluebird bus in 2019 — nicknamed the Big Blue Beast — and obtained her business license before opening Feb. 29, 2020.
Today, it sits in a Chena Pump Plaza storefront and carries more than 200 Alaska-made products, from local pork and beef, onions, hard skin squashes, potatoes, carrots, beets, fresh microgreens, frozen seafood and meat and shelf-stable products like kelp salsa from Juneau, caramels from Sitka and birch syrup products.
The store also carries artwork, jewelry, wallets, books and other goods made by Alaskan artisans.
“Covid has been devastating for a lot of businesses, but I think the one thing that has been a little beneficial has been to reexamine things through the shortages we have had,” Moeller said. “It’s made people take another look at where their food comes from.”
Like any other business, Roaming Roots has seen the hurdles created by supply chain shortages, such as Outside ingredients that local food producers need to import for their goods.
Locally, she noted the summer weather “has been weird the last couple of years, which has impacted our crops locally.”
“But our community is resourceful and they’ve taken it head-on,” Moeller said.
Moeller said Alaska’s efforts to step up food security and independence are necessary, especially in regional areas.
“We are truly at the end of the road when it comes to our supply chains,” Moeller said. “It would only take a natural disaster to sever our rail line or a trucker strike in Seattle to impact our food supply. The more we can grow and produce locally, the better.”