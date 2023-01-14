Golden Carrot

Roaming Root Cellar owner Erica Moeller receives the Alaska Division of Agriculture’s 2022 Golden Carrot Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, for her work in promoting the Alaska Grown $5 Challenge campaign.

Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

Roaming Root Cellar owner Erica Moeller has cultivated deep ties in the Fairbanks community since the business first seeded itself in a 23-foot, 1976 Bluebird bus.

Now, with Roaming Root firmly planted in Chena Pump Plaza, the store plans its three-year anniversary at the end of February — and it will add a carrot to its wall for the second year in a row.

