A new councilmember will be sworn in and seated at the start of tonight’s Fairbanks city council meeting.
John Ringstad, a lobbyist and former state lawmaker, will fill Seat F on the council, left vacant after Jim Clark resigned from his seat Sept. 12. Clark stepped down after he moved outside city limits, making him ineligible to serve.
Mayor Jim Matherly appointed Ringstad to the seat to serve until the October 2023 municipal election.
One public hearing is set for Monday’s meeting, along with approval of two resolutions and the advancement of an firefighter union contract amendment to a Oct. 24 public hearing.
Monday’s public hearing will have the council approve an ordinance adjust the the Clay Street Cemetery’ Commission membership.
The draft ordinance would expand membership to include non-city residents, including those who are “active in the study of Fairbanks history and willing to research cemetery residents to provide provenance for ordered markers.”
Another adjustment asks that some or all members are “willing and able to work at the cemetery to keep up its appearance and to place new markers per prescribed procedures.”
The changes were requested by the commission, according to a letter to the council and mayor’s office “based on the need for members who are able and willing to perform the research and physical labor necessary to complete the tasks required by the Commission.”
The need for such members, it added, “outweighed the necessity for members to reside within the city limits of Fairbanks.”
One resolution on the city’s consent agenda include one declaring Oct. 30 to Nov. 5 as Child Cancer Awareness Week.
The second allows the city to participate in and accept funds from a contest sponsored by the PulsePoint Foundation. The content involves the Fairbanks Fire Department to register all AEDs in a PulsePoint application during the month of October to assist in building a network of life-saving devices.
The draft ordinance to be advanced to the Oct. 24 meeting asks the council to amend a letter of agreement with the Fairbanks Firefighters Union and allow the Fairbanks Fire Department to cross-staff its personnel between the ladder platform truck and third ambulance.
The current agreement mandates if the fire department staffs a shift at a certain number, one firefighter must be assigned to the platform truck, regardless of whether it’s put into service or not.
The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 800 Cushman St. and online via Zoom.
The meeting will also be broadcast on KFBX AM 970 radio and the city website.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.