A new councilmember will be sworn in and seated at the start of tonight’s Fairbanks city council meeting.

John Ringstad, a lobbyist and former state lawmaker, will fill Seat F on the council, left vacant after Jim Clark resigned from his seat Sept. 12. Clark stepped down after he moved outside city limits, making him ineligible to serve.

