The Richardson Highway was shut down for approximately two hours Monday near Eielson Air Force Base after a bomb-sniffing dog incorrectly alerted officials of a suspicious vehicle attempting to enter the base, officials said.
Alaska State Troopers responded to the apparent threat about 8:15 a.m. and helped with shutting down traffic near Mile 341 of the Richardson Highway. “After the highway was closed for approximately two hours, [Explosive Ordnance Disposal] and Security Forces cleared the vehicle and determined that there was no threat,” according to a trooper report.
Normal traffic patterns resumed on the highway around 11:20 a.m., according to a social media post from Eielson Air Force Base. The main gate remained closed on Monday for scheduled construction. Base visitors were instructed to use a temporary gate located off the Old Richardson Highway.