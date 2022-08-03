The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is asking for the public’s help in finding out who shot and killed a trumpeter swan along Chena Hot Springs Road.
Fish and Wildlife is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the illegal shooting, according a news release from the agency.
On the morning of June 15, an adult trumpeter swan was found dead, floating in a pond located along the roadway on Chena Hot Springs Road. A necropsy determined the swan was killed by gunshot, the release stated.
Trumpeter swans are one of the largest flying bird species in the world with a wingspan of more than 7 feet and an average lifespan of more than 12 years. They were previously on the endangered species list, and there is no hunting season. Trumpeter swans are federally protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act as well as Alaska state law.
Fish and Wildlife is working with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and Alaska Wildlife Troopers regarding the bird’s killing. Violations of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, a federal wildlife statute, carry maximum criminal penalties of up to $15,000 per person and up to six months federal imprisonment.
Anyone with information about the bird’s killing is asked to call the Fish and Wildlife at 907-456-2335 or the Alaska Wildlife Troopers via the Safeguard Tip Line at 1-800-478-3377. Callers may remain anonymous.