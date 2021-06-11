Design planning has begun for the renovation of the John Weaver Memorial Skatepark in Fairbanks. The $1.25 million dollar project is expected to be completed by the end of next summer.
The John Weaver Memorial Skatepark is more than 20 years old and is outdated and undersized.
“Skateboarding has evolved so much over recent years,” said Jerry Lee Sadler, president of the Fairbanks Skateboard Coalition.
The current skatepark features a hodgepodge of outdated designs and worn-out materials that make the park inaccessible for children and beginning riders, he said.
“We are trying to expand wheeled sports recreational opportunities in the Interior. Our main mission has been to renovate and completely rebuild John Weaver Memorial Skatepark,” Sadler explained during a skatepark design planning meeting.
The Fairbanks Skateboard Coalition has been working to renovate the skatepark since 2016 but has struggled to raise sufficient funds. In April, the Fairbanks North Star Borough approved the proposed skatepark renovations under the Capital Improvement Program.
“The Borough has funded the design and engineering of the new skatepark,” Sadler said.
The Fairbanks Skateboard Coalition received an additional $10,000 grant from The Skateboard Project. The Skateboard Project, formerly known as The Tony Hawks Foundation, has given more than 600 grants to create safe and inclusive public skateparks for youth in underserved communities.
City officials have hired California-based design group PUSHparks to design the new park.
“We want to make sure that we’re designing a park that caters to all-wheels and abilities,” lead PUSHparks designer Jason Baldessari said. The group hopes to have their design finalized and approved by September.
“The project is scheduled to break ground in May 2022 and have a 90 day build. There is potential to skate before the snow falls,” Sadler said.
The new concrete skatepark will feature a bowl, pump track and a street skating section. Baldessari also hopes to integrate a dual purpose momentum ramp into the park’s design. The momentum ramp would be fully functional in both the summer and winter months and would allow the community to continue to use the park even when snow is on the ground. The momentum ramp would also make the park one of the only skateparks in North America that caters to the skatesnow community.
PUSHparks plans to hold their next community design meeting at the end of July. Members of the community are encouraged to fill out PUSHpark’s design survey before June 15.
“Having those surveys filled out really helps us build a profile of the overall community and helps us make a lot of those decisions that will lead to the park that you guys are looking for,” Baldessari said.
PUSHpark’s Design Survey can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/HP62TDV.
Contact reporter Liv Clifford at 459-7582 or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMcrime.