A Fairbanks judge denied a youth pastor’s request Thursday to adjust bail to see his nieces and nephews and attend church.
David Duffett, 44, was indicted on Feb. 1 with a charge of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor when he was in a position of authority. Duffett has been a youth pastor at Bible Baptist Church of Fairbanks for over 20 years.
Assistant District Attorney Tylor Schmitt summarized the case during Duffett’s arraignment on Feb. 4. She told the court that the alleged victim attended Bible Baptist Church of Fairbanks and was 15 years old when Duffett began a relationship with her in 2008. The relationship turned sexual after she turned 16. The two stopped their relationship after the girl’s family learned of it. Duffett reportedly admitted to having a relationship with the girl and apologized to the girl and her family after it was discovered.
Duffett’s bail was set for $50,000 with the condition that he not have any contact with anyone under the age of 18 outside of his immediate family. He was released on Feb. 6 and is on house arrest.
Defense attorney Bill Satterberg requested that the bail condition of not having any contact with people under the age of 18 be removed so Duffett could see his 11 nieces and nephews and attend church. He also asked for Duffett’s bail to be reduced to $25,000.
Assistant District Attorney Caitlyn Pierson argued that the bail conditions should remain the same. Regarding Duffett’s request to go to church, Pierson said, “That is exactly how this conduct occurred, and there’s a significant danger for him to return to the community.”
The victim said she agreed with the state.
Satterberg agreed that the allegations were serious and challenged that Duffett was not evasive with law enforcement and wants to see his nieces and nephews. “He’s not a serial offender,” Satterberg said. “There’s no reason to believe he’s a flight risk.”
Superior Court Justice Patricia Haines denied Duffett’s requests. She said that he was able to afford the bail amount, and it provides incentive for Duffett to follow his bail conditions.
Haines next denied Duffett’s request to see his nieces and nephews. She reiterated that a part of Duffett’s charge is that he had a sexual relationship with a person who was 16 or 17 while he was in a position of authority. “The fact that he would also have a position of authority as an uncle to his nieces and nephews is concerning, so there should not be an exception,” Haines said.
Finally, Haines denied the defendant’s request to attend church. She explained that while this incident may have happened 15 years ago and nothing has been reported since then, it does not mean that Duffett does not pose a risk to children attending church.