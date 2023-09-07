LGBTQ History Month resolution

Public commenter Ryan Purucker voices his opposition Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, to a resolution before the Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education recognizing October as LGBTQ History Month while holding a copy of "The LGBTQ+ History Book." The book is not used in FNSBSD schools. 

The Fairbanks North Star Borough school board narrowly passed Resolution 2024-05, recognizing October as LGBTQ History Month.

“It’s not teaching kids to be gay, it’s teaching kids how to respect,” Board Member Erin Morrotti said. “As a member of the LGBTQ Community, I am grateful for a school district that recognizes the inherent worth and dignity of our queer students and staff.”

