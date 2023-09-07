The Fairbanks North Star Borough school board narrowly passed Resolution 2024-05, recognizing October as LGBTQ History Month.
“It’s not teaching kids to be gay, it’s teaching kids how to respect,” Board Member Erin Morrotti said. “As a member of the LGBTQ Community, I am grateful for a school district that recognizes the inherent worth and dignity of our queer students and staff.”
Board members voted 4 to 3 in favor of the resolution. April Smith, Maggie Matheson and Melissa Burnett voted no.
Smith said she voted against the resolution because it could jeopardize education funding.
“I’d like all the personal time and effort that I spend trying to make education fundable able to see its fruition,” she said. “Controversy like this just ruins it for everyone, as we saw with the 50% funding cut that the governor gave us.”
School board member Maggie Matheson said she was opposed to the resolution because it isn’t directly related to curriculum.
“If the school is advocating for an entire month, I believe it should be directly education related pertaining to curriculum material,” Burnett said. “I also do not believe that sexuality should be promoted in our elementary schools.”
School board resolutions are nonbinding actions that typically serve to encourage students and teachers to learn about the contributions of certain groups and recognize those contributions. They do not require the teaching of any subjects.
“This resolution does not say ‘teach’ anywhere in it” Tim Doran, school board vice president said. “It says ‘recognize.’”
Resolution 2024-05 by far drew the most public commenters, more than another resolution recognizing Indigenous People’s Day and the ratification of the new contract for FNSBSD teachers. Public comment lasted over an hour, with 16 people voicing support for the resolution and 16 against.
Public commenter Ryan Purucker held a copy of the “The LGBTQ+ History Book” as he voiced his opposition. The book is not used in FNSBSD schools, but he encouraged parents to purchase the book.
“In here is an entire chapter on queer theory,” Purucker said. “It is designed to deconstruct gender categories and power dynamics.”
According to the text of the resolution, it is not about educating students on the social science aspect of LGBTQ experience, but recognizing the contributions of LGBTQ individuals, such as Alan Turing, the English scientist known as the father of computer science.
Carol Smallwood, library media specialist at University Park Elementary School, said the school board should recognize heterosexual history if they are going to recognize LGBTQ history.
“You are discriminating against the other group, of which I am a part,” she said.
Just as many people spoke in favor of the resolution as against it.
“It’s a simple way to intentionally focus on transforming policies, practices and processes to eliminate the diversity, equity and inclusion gap that affects marginalized groups,” commenter Caroline Brown said.
The school district’s mission statement is “To provide an excellent, equitable education in a safe, supportive environment so all students will succeed and contribute to a diverse and changing society.”
Jeff Walters, a retired FNSBSD counselor, said he supported the resolution because it respects our students and community members.
“We are a public school system, and we welcome everybody,” Walters said. “We’re all different aspects of the fabric of our community and therefore I think that recognizing LGBTQ History Month, as well as other history months, is important.”
