The state ought to pay the full Alaska Permanent Fund dividend as provided in a formula in state law since 1982, according to Assemblymen Aaron Lojewski and Frank Tomaszewski.
Any changes should be made in the ballot box, they say, and the two Borough Assembly members are asking their fellow leaders to embrace that view. So far, they have support from Jimi Cash and Tammie Wilson. A vote of the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly is scheduled on Thursday.
The issue is timely in that Gov. Mike Dunleavy last week proposed a supplemental Permanent Fund dividend check for $1,250 this spring, and a second fall dividend roughly twice as much, with the state projecting a budget surplus of $1.6 billion for fiscal years 2022 and 2023.
Resolution 2022-07 has a stated purpose of “urging the Alaska state Legislature to approve paying the annual Permanent Fund dividend in accordance with the dividend formula.”
Similar resolutions have previously failed before the assembly. The Alaska Supreme Court has ruled that legislators and the governor can ignore the statutory formula.0
The dividend calculation is based on the number of eligible Alaskan applicants in a dividend year and half of the statutory net income averaged over the five most recent fiscal years, reduced by prior-year dividend obligations, dividend corporation operating expenses and other “state agency program appropriations,” according to a description on the corporation website.
For Tomaszewski, it’s a simple matter of the fund belonging to the people.
“It is theirs to spend or save as they each find appropriate,” he said in a text message.
The resolution is a four-page opus that walks the reader through the history of the dividend starting in 1962. It refers to the discovery of oil in Prudhoe Bay in 1967 and a financial windfall for Alaska.
“By the mid 1970s,” it reads, “after the Legislature spent this windfall in an orgy of drunken sailor-like spending on politically popular projects but before TAPS (the trans-Alaska pipeline system) was completed, the state of Alaska was near insolvency and ordinary Alaskans took notice.”
The voters approved a ballot question to set aside 25% of oil and gas royalties and lease sale revenues into a permanent fund.
Today, the fund is worth over $80 billion.
Wilson said state lawmakers “should not be able to choose which laws to follow.”
Lojewski said “the state should follow its laws or change them.”
Assemblywoman Savannah Fletcher opposes the resolution.
She said the state fails to uphold many statutes “that are in fact more regressive and harmful to our community’s economic stability.”
For example, Alaska Statute 29.45.030(g) provides that the state of Alaska reimburse the borough for lost revenue from the state requirement to exempt people age 65 and older from the first $150,000 of the assessed value of real property.
“The state has not paid back its obligation since 1997,” Fletcher said.
She would prefer that the assembly focus on those failures of state leaders to hold to statute.
“Of course our community will benefit from a larger PFD,” the assemblywoman wrote in a text message. “It will also benefit from having other statutes upheld.”
Assembly members Matt Cooper, Mindy O’Neall, David Guttenberg and Kristan Kelly did not respond in time for this story.