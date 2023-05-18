“Be brave,” was co-valedictorian Pirada Anderson’s message to West Valley’s graduating Wolfpack Tuesday night. “Bravery is speaking our mind, bravery is choosing the more arduous path, saying no, saying yes, asking for a raise, quitting your job or making that first move, making a friend, staying or leaving.”
Anderson, along with fellow graduate Zoey Mikol, shared the role as co-valedictorian, maintaining the highest GPAs in their class. Leonard Krause was named salutatorian, having the second highest GPA in his class.
West Valley graduated 191 students Tuesday night in a packed Carlson Center.
Anderson noted her class’s trials and tribulations through a pandemic that brought stops and starts, from remote learning back to “packed classrooms and packed hallways … and real human contact … and then we were seniors and had to be role models.”
“We made it through because we were brave, it didn’t seem like it because we were scared, but we made it,” Anderson said. “Bravery is a choice because we choose to show up, whether for class or for our friends and family.”
Graduate Riga Grubis presented her parents — West Valley math teacher and coach Hannibal Grubis and social science teacher Joy Grubis — with the distinguished faculty award, an honor selected by the graduating class as a whole.
Principal Sarah Gillam awarded graduate Naiimah Carter with the Principal’s Award, acknowledging Carter as a student “wise beyond her years, grateful and gracious” and known for building connections and genuine interactions among students and staff.
Mikol, the other co-valedictorian, described the Class of 2023 as resilient for enduring the isolation of the pandemic that started its freshman year.
“School is made so much easier when we see our friends in the hall and eat lunch with them,” Mikol said. “We students were starved of social interaction and teachers were trying to get one of the 30 muted boxes to answer a question … but we pulled through.”
Mikol noted students made new memories. Mikol’s were discussing topography and holomorphic dynamics to a senior prank where a student had lodged a trash can onto a 20-foot light pole.
“We managed to stay strong and make wonderful memories together,” Mikol said. “To be resilient is to be tough, flexible and adaptable … that’s why I’m not worried at all about the coming years for any of us.”
Mikol said the resilience born over the past few years will carry the class through life “and make us better people as a whole.”
Mikol’s semester started with low grades and a rough time, “and I thought I was barely even going to graduate, let alone be a valedictorian.”
But flexibility from teachers and hard work ensured “I got my grades back up and changed the way I see things.”
Senior class speaker Jacob Rozell reflected on benediction and that “students go nowhere by accident.”
“Instead of being scared, you can think ‘this must be the place,’” Rozell said. “That means you aren’t settling for less … you’ll grow.”
The “This must be the place” mantra, he said, can transform failures into lessons and closed doors into opportunities.
History and government teacher Amy Gallaway, the faculty commencement speaker, touched on the continued need for choice and democracy and “courage in the chaos.” She noted the class and her students “have become the best part of me.”
Gallaway was joined by fellow teacher Heather Damario and both argued the need for connection, responsibility, choice and purpose.
“Remember as you move on that your purpose is to continue your responsibility to each other as fiercely as you defend your rights,” Damario said. “Life, like democracy, is about giving and not taking.”
Gallaway noted responsibility plays an integral role in life and in democracy.
“As you start your new journey, we ask that you walk with purpose and responsibility to yourself and to your community,” Gallaway said. “Thank you for leaving behind a better West Valley, now go continue to save the republic.”
The commencement included presentations by West Valley’s Marine Corps JROTC Color Guard. West Valley’s concert choir played Aaron Dale’s “Almost There,” while the orchestra performed Sean O’Laughlin’s “Out of Time” and an ensemble played Sherman Kelly’s “Dancing in the Moonlight.”