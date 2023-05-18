“Be brave,” was co-valedictorian Pirada Anderson’s message to West Valley’s graduating Wolfpack Tuesday night. “Bravery is speaking our mind, bravery is choosing the more arduous path, saying no, saying yes, asking for a raise, quitting your job or making that first move, making a friend, staying or leaving.”

Anderson, along with fellow graduate Zoey Mikol, shared the role as co-valedictorian, maintaining the highest GPAs in their class. Leonard Krause was named salutatorian, having the second highest GPA in his class.

