Seven Alaska residents are suing Wright Air Service and a pilot for injuries sustained in a 2021 aircraft accident after the pilot reportedly lost control of the aircraft in icing conditions.

According to a civil complaint filed in the Fourth Judicial District at Fairbanks by Robert Hedrick on July 26, Heather Zulkanycz was the pilot in command of a Wright Air Service flight from Fairbanks to Huslia on Aug. 16, 2021. Zulkanycz, along with Wright Air Service, Inc., is a named defendant in the lawsuit.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.