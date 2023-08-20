Seven Alaska residents are suing Wright Air Service and a pilot for injuries sustained in a 2021 aircraft accident after the pilot reportedly lost control of the aircraft in icing conditions.
According to a civil complaint filed in the Fourth Judicial District at Fairbanks by Robert Hedrick on July 26, Heather Zulkanycz was the pilot in command of a Wright Air Service flight from Fairbanks to Huslia on Aug. 16, 2021. Zulkanycz, along with Wright Air Service, Inc., is a named defendant in the lawsuit.
Zulkanycz fueled the Cessna 208B, and Wright Air Service employees weighed passengers and cargo before the flight. Zulkanycz requested the removal of 600-pounds of cargo from the aircraft. The aircraft weighed 9,600-pounds at departure — which is 538-pounds heavier than the allowed maximum takeoff weight and 1,050-pounds heavier than the maximum weight for flights into known icing, the complaint stated. The plane departed Fairbanks International Airport at 2:52 p.m.
According to the court document, the weather at the time of departure was cloudy, overcast and rainy. Zulkanycz warned passengers that they would encounter weather and it might be bumpy.
Zulkanycz said that she saw ice accumulation on the plane at approximately 9,500-feet, the complaint stated. The front windshield and passenger windows were obscured with ice.
According to the National Transportation Safety Board Aviation Investigation Final Report, the pilot climbed the airplane with the autopilot engaged to 10,000-feet mean sea level (msl) where she encountered “light rime” icing conditions. She climbed the plane to 10,500-feet msl to exit the icing conditions and when she was unable to exit the icing conditions, she descended back to 10,000-feet msl, the report stated.
According to the court document, aircraft systems warned Zulkanycz of an impeding stall at least three times before the pilot lost control of the aircraft.
While the investigation stated that the autopilot disengaged without warning, the complaint stated that the pilot took the plane off auto-pilot about 55-miles northwest of Fairbanks International Airport.
“While in gradual descent from 10,500-feet msl to 10,000-feet msl, the autopilot disengaged without warning, and the airplane entered an abrupt uncommand right bank followed by a steep, nose-down, spiraling descent,” the report stated. “The pilot stated that during the upset, it felt as if the aileron controls were jammed as she tried to regain control of the airplane.”
The complaint stated that the aircraft entered a sudden and violent stall as Zulkanycz took control of the aircraft. According to the complaint, the aircraft rolled to the right and began to spiral downwards.”
The aircraft dropped from 10,000-feet to 2,500-feet — a 7,500-foot free fall — in over 40 seconds, GPS data indicated. According to the court document, the passengers reported feeling G-forces and were worried that the aircraft would fail under the intense stress.
After the plane recovered from the dive, passengers saw that the wings and ailerons were damaged, the complaint stated. The investigation determined that the plane sustained substantial damage to the wings and right aileron.
The complaint alleges that after the aircraft landed, Wright Air Service did not provide support to the passengers.
The plaintiffs claim that they suffered permanent physical injuries, severe and serious emotional distress, and psychological trauma as a result of the incident. The NTSB reported that the pilot and eight passengers were not injured.
The lawsuit also charges that Wright Air Service and Zulkanycz violated multiple federal aviation safety regulations, and that they sacrificed the safety of the passengers for financial gain.
The NTSB investigation determined that the probable cause of the accident was the pilot’s unexpected encounter with supercooled large drops which resulted in a loss of control.
The investigation found that weather forecasts predicated a “30% to 60% chance of light to moderate icing in the accident region with supercooled liquid water in the clouds from 7,000-feet to 13,000-feet and favorable conditions for supercooled large droplets (SLD).” According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), SLD are droplets of ice that have a diameter greater than 50 microns, such as freezing rain and freezing drizzle. NASA advises that flight through SLD is a very high risk operation and pose a potential hazard to all aircraft. The investigation found that the airplane likely encountered SLD conditions which degraded the plane’s performance.
The lawsuit alleges that Wright Air Service owed a duty to paying passengers to care for the health, welfare, and safety of the aircraft and passengers during the flight. “These duties were breached by Defendants’ acts of overloading the aircraft beyond the safe weight and balance envelope, flying the aircraft into known icing conditions, failing to recognize icing build-up, failing to properly operate the autopilot and anti-ice equipment, flying too slow, allowing the aircraft to dangerously lose lift, stall, spin, and nearly crash to the ground,” the complaint states.