A proposed crosswalk on College Road at Caribou Way near the Tanana Valley Farmers Market drew comment at Wednesday’s Fairbanks Area Regional Transportation Planning (FAST Planning) policy board meeting.
The crosswalk was included in the organization’s Transportation Improvement Program, a five-year planning document that programs funding for various road and pedestrian projects in the Fairbanks and North Pole areas. FAST Planning receives just over $12 million annually to implement the projects.
Brad St. Pierre, executive director of the Farmers Market, said his board negotiated with private property owners on Caribou Way for land to expand parking.
“The Farmers Market parking lot is notoriously full, which is a great problem for the market,” St. Pierre said. “But we’re trying to increase access and it’s currently already happening where people are crossing the street on College Road to get to the Farmers market.”
The crosswalk was programmed in the TIP’s FAST Improvement Program’s line item, a series of annual maintenance and pedestrian upgrades. The improvement program is considered by many FAST Planning committee and policy board members to be an important staple.
St. Pierre noted College Road between the Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds and University Avenue lacks “a safe place to cross the road.”
“We feel for public safety that installing this crosswalk is an important improvement for our community,” St. Pierre said. He added trees on the Farmers Market lot have been removed to add more vendor parking.
“We have done what we can with the property we have to increase access,” St. Pierre said.
He added the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s Metropolitan Area Commuter System (MACS) Transit’s Blue Line has several bus stops on College Road.
Glen Risse, the Farmers Market board vice president, added parking remains the number one complaint.
Risse said he’s tried to negotiate leasing agreements with surrounding property owners with mixed results. One ultimate goal would be to add at least 35 new parking spots, but the crosswalk would be essential for safe crossing.
Resident Leila Pyle agreed with St. Pierre’s comments on needing a safe location to cross.
“It sounds like Brad [St. Pierre] and the folks at the Farmers Market have done their homework on their side of making parking expanded,” Pyle said. “People use College Road as an important corridor for walking, biking, driving and getting to businesses … but there are no crossroads on that stretch.”
She noted as a bicyclist who uses College Road, having places to cross are important.
“I am definitely one of those people who have dashed across the road to use the Farmers Market,” Pyle said.
Savannah Fletcher, a past FAST Planning policy board member, said the crosswalk should remain within the TIP’s funding formula for the summer.
“We have the funds for it and it’s important to the whole community,” Fletcher said. She added feedback during the TIP’s public comment period reflects strong support.
“You had 38 votes for it and none against it … and over 20 individual comments alone,” Fletcher said. “That was the highest vote of any individual project that got support.”
She added the Farmers Market, which owns its lot, has already done its best as a private entity to increase parking.
“They are taking it upon themselves to address the issue rather than parking near people’s homes, which causes some disruption,” Fletcher said. “I see this as an instance where we can help.”
Alaska Department of Transportation studies, she added, support the crosswalk’s installation due to the amount of usage.
“With the new pullouts, we’re only going to see more usage year-round,” Fletcher said. “Those four lanes of traffic are really scary.”
Jackson Fox, FAST Planning’s executive director, said the crosswalk engineering and development would cost roughly $200,000. He added that DOT has spent just under $200,000 on the design.
Fairbanks Councilmember Jerry Cleworth voiced concerns about a crosswalk on a four-lane road, including possible visibility issues with signals.
“To me there is a real scare with public safety here,” Cleworth said. “From a logistics perspective, it would just seem very dangerous.”
Joe Kemp, DOT Northern Region Director, said there are few concerns.
“The one sticky spot is that it’s not at an intersection, so it’s not a logical stopping point,” Kemp said. “We would have to put up flashers.”
He noted flashing signals are a proven warning system.
“It will work there,” Kemp said. “But there is an inherent risk there that quite frankly people need to make sure they are looking at those cars.”
Kemp said ultimately the crosswalk meets all the state’s criteria. He stressed the current design hasn’t been finalized.
Other TIP projects include reconstruction of 5th Avenue from Barnette to Noble Street, starting this summer, a pilot bike lane striping and signing, improvements to the dog park on 2nd Avenue and improvements in the Aztec Subdivision.
The next phase of the Chena Riverwalk project is slated for 2024, along with reconstruction of Yankovich and Miller Hill Roads. Improvements to Pioneer Park’s north parking lot and boat launch would be slated for 2026.
The plan also provides funding for several studies.
Fox, FAST Planning’s executive director, said the TIP’s adoption and any possible changes will be done in March. The policy board needs to adopt the agency’s air quality conformity analysis along with the TIP and another plan.