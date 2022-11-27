Businesses in Fairbanks celebrated the big feat of shopping small on Saturday.
Small Business Saturday falls the day after Black Friday, with the purpose of eschewing big box stores in favor of shopping at small, locally owned establishments that are not part of a corporate chain.
American Express founded the day in 2010, and in 2011 the U.S. Small Business Administration signed on as cosponsor. Last year, consumer spending among U.S. shoppers hit an estimated $23.2 billion, according to the 2021 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey. In 2020, the amount was $19.6 billion on Small Business Saturday, the survey stated.
In Fairbanks, customers, clients and shoppers were out in force taking part in the day.
Haanah McFadden, the owner of Salon Bella in West Fairbanks, said she saw more customers than usual when compared to a typical weekend.
“It’s been pretty steady all day,” she said. “It’s good to see people come out and support our local businesses.”
McFadden didn’t have a tally on the salon’s profits (“I haven’t run the numbers yet,” she said a little before 5 p.m.) but the gift sets on display, marked at 25% off retail cost, were selling well, she said.
“I think it’s really nice to keep your dollars local,” McFadden said. “You’re supporting my family, all my stylists’ families. It’s just more meaningful. We make it a very personable experience versus a big box store.”
Also in West Fairbanks, The Roaming Root Cellar hosted what it called a “Small Business Saturday Extravaganza” with sweatshirts and T-shirts by Printworthy and baked goods from The Cottage Bakery. All products and goods at Roaming Root are made in Alaska. Owner Erica Moeller emphasized the importance of shopping small.
“You are taking care of your neighbors,” she said.
Macy Possenti, the owner of Printworthy, said putting money toward the face of a business owner makes the piece you buy more special.
“So much of the money goes back into the town to support others,” she said.
Lizzie Hartman, a Fairbanks resident who highlights local businesses and activities through her social media, Elly in Alaska, led more than 20 residents on a school bus to her favorite local businesses, including Roaming Root, Great Alaskan Bowl Company, The Hungry Robot and The Vintage Junky Consignment. Carol Howe, owner of Alaska Photobooth Company, took photos of the participants on the bus and at each of the 10 stops.
At Northern Whimsy, owner Andrea Sonnichsen said she appreciates the community supporting the dreams of local business owners and artisans who put their items on display. Northern Whimsy sells art from 30 Alaska artists.
Stacy Fisk, owner of Frosty Feet Running Company, located in the same shopping plaza as The Roaming Root, said supporting small businesses supports the greater local community.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.
Gary Black contributed to this report.