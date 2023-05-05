Dozens of people provided vocal — sometimes passionate — testimony Thursday night at the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly budget meeting over keeping the Mary Siah Recreation Center open and supporting local education funding.
The assembly moved to adopt a finance committee recommendation prior to opening public testimony, but postponed taking any action until May 11.
The budget reflects proposed amendments adopted over the course of three weekend meetings, including setting local education contributions at $50 million and eliminating 3.5 lifeguard positions for Mary Siah Recreation Center.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward’s budget proposed funding education at $55.5 million — effectively flat funding the school district — while the district asked for $59 million to preserve dozens of positions and keep elementary school class sizes from increasing.
Assemblymember Savannah Fletcher had proposed cutting the lifeguard positions, effectively closing Mary Siah, because she observed the difficulty in keeping three pools operating on normal hours. She also cited the age of the Mary Siah facility, despite the borough’s $2.5 million capital investment two years ago.
Other budget modifications include using $2 million in fund balance for property tax relief, rejecting additional funding for a vehicle replacement fund, and Animal Shelter modifications.
Mary Siah is ‘a community’
Mary Siah supporters overwhelmingly opposed the closure of the center, noting it was unique among the borough’s three aquatic facilities. Everything from its size and ease of access to its water temperature, hot tub and sauna separates it from Hamme Pool, next to Lathrop High School, and Wescott Memorial Pool in North Pole. But what ties it together, according to speakers, was its community.
Rachel Osborn said her young daughter Anna, who requires a walker, uses the pool for physical therapy. She added Mary Siah provides hours and activities not available at Hamme.
“We found an amazing community there and great support,” Osborn said. “The lifeguards have been so supportive and connected us to resources, and have met people that have inspired both my children.”
The biggest part, Osborn said, was that her daughter could swim comfortably and without judgment.
“No one sees her walker or disability and she swims like all the other kids,” Osborn said. “Her brother loves the fact that they can play together in a space that is not limiting for her.”
Fairbanks Senior Center board member Pat Ivey said closing Mary Siah effectively “kills a valuable community resource that could effect economic development plans.”
“Mary Siah goes beyond a swimming hall, it is a savior for many seniors who go there,” Ivey said.
Dave Watson said he and his wife Nikki collected 307 signatures over six days opposing Mary Siah’s closure.
“Mary Siah is very important to all of them,” Watson said. “Many of their stories will break your heart … people in wheelchairs, some without a leg. Hamme won’t work for a lot of us.”
Several residents noted difficulty in accessing Hamme Pool due to school bus traffic at Lathrop, the distance from the parking lot, Hamme’s large size and the lack of seats in showers.
Michelle Rosser said Mary Siah is heavily used and approaches Hamme’s numbers. She noted that Fletcher had attended a potluck at Mary Siah recently and brought up possible changes to Hamme’s parking lot. Rosser requested that Mary Siah remain open until any access improvements are made at Hamme.
Betsy Engle, a retired engineer who helped design Fairbanks International Airport and retired in Fairbanks, noted the pool’s namesake “would roll over in her grave” after her efforts to raise funding for the pool facility that would later be named after her.
“If you close the pool, you should have a plan to make Hamme more senior-friendly and improve accessibility for those challenged in their mobility,” Engle said.
Other Mary Siah users felt that Mary Siah’s closure was short-sighted after investing $2 million in improvements. Others called it a repeat of history. The pool has been on the chopping block before, when then-Mayor Karl Kassel proposed demolishing it in favor of a new facility. The borough instead chose to renovate it after strong support from community members.
Residents rally for education
Educational advocates pushed the assembly to fund the district’s request of $59 million, or chided them for reducing funding to $50 million. Others noted that hopes for the state Legislature to provide additional funding remain uncertain.
The school district faces a $17 million budget shortfall. The recommended budget from the school board preserves some positions, including library assistants, kindergarten aides and 17 elementary teacher positions. Ward’s original $55.5 million would require cutting those positions if the state continues to flat fund education.
Jen Gunderson noted the school board carefully weighed its budget request and “wanted to be a good neighbor.”
“I was angry when I heard the arguments for giving our school a reduced amount,” Gunderson said. She said those reasons ranged from a hope for a Base Student Allocation increase or concerns over test schools.
“Even if the BSA is increased, it doesn’t take away from your obligation to fund education,” Gunderson said. “Do you expect local educators to do better without adequate financial support. A reasonable response would be to fully fund schools to make sure programs are kept and there is a reasonable student-to-teacher ratio.”
Tamara Kruse Roselus asked for full funding, adding the only way “we have good workers in town is because we have good schools” and that enrichment programs such as music and art translate into good test scores.
“This district is not what it was even two years ago when my last child graduated,” Kruse Roselus said. “If we give the district the $59 million they need, they will do wonderful work for our future citizens of this town.”
Assemblymember Barbara Haney asked whether Kruse Roselus would support a sales tax to shore up local education funding. Kruse Roselus said she would rather support a property tax increase.
Fairbanks resident Garrett Armstrong, a physical education teacher at North Pole Elementary, noted he was willing to pay more property taxes to support education locally.
“I believe it is more beneficial to have a strong educational system in this community,” Armstrong said. He said he and his fiancé would love to raise a family in Fairbanks but “budget cuts create a shadow of doubt.”
“What my fellow teachers are telling me is they are overworked and we are looking at class sizes of 30-plus students,” Armstrong said. “It is very difficult to effectively teach at those sizes, especially those who have special needs.”
Teachers, including himself, are already looking at other school districts that have more support.
The assembly will consider the budget at a reconvened meeting on May 11 following a motion by Assemblymember Tammie Wilson.
“To end this meeting and go to May 11 will give [Assemblymembers] the opportunity to consider everything that was said and bring any amendments back,” Wilson said.