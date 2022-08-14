Residents and community stakeholders voiced ideas on the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan during a summit held Saturday at the Mona Lisa Drexler Borough Assembly Chambers.
The summit is the second in a series of outreach efforts, with the first one held in May at the J.P. Jones Community Center in South Fairbanks.
Natalie Lyon, the Community and Regional Planner for engineering firm RESPEC, told community members the summit’s purpose is to dive into possible strategies and visions for the plan’s various sections.
“The idea is to really dive in deep and gather information the community has already been talking about and preparing for so we can take drafts and really turn them into something that truly reflects the needs of borough residents,” Lyon said.
Terry Chapin, who sits on the borough’s climate action committee and a professor emeritus of ecology from University of Alaska Fairbanks said the summit allows community input on what he called a critical local component to a pressing issue in sub-Arctic/Arctic regions.
“This needs to be a process that represents the Fairbanks community, especially on what Fairbanks should be for the future ranging from the next few years through the lives of our grandchildren’s grandchildren,” Chapin said.
Chapin added the past year has been an example of the impact climate change has locally: ice on the roads from freezing rain, permafrost thawing that damage roads and buildings, and wildfires and smoke.
“Climate change is here and it is more rapid and occurring to a greater extent here than it is globally,” Chapin said, hinting at a recent study detailing how the Arctic region was warming four times faster than the rest of the globe — much faster than previously expected.
“We can do things that can reduce the impacts of climate change and reduce our share of the climate change that occurs,” Chapin said.
Six breakout sessions targeted specific focuses of the borough’s plan, including energy and buildings; food, agriculture, health and emergency services; education and workforce development; transit and mobility; planning, platting, land use & land management; and procurement, waste management and recycling.
According to the borough the plan’s goals are: reduce the borough’s contributions to climate change by lowering greenhouse gas emissions and adapt borough operations to better prepare for climate change effects.
Each section of the plan has its own vision statement, including overall borough-facing (internal goals) and community-facing.
The summit’s goal was to flesh out and refine visions and how they could be executed.
Conversations at the buildings and energy breakout session, for example, ranged from how building codes need to be adapted to be more energy efficient to a call to move away from overall burning.
Some specific suggestions included pursuing specific energy codes related to building, or being more aggressive in tax credits for retrofitting homes to be more energy efficient.
The borough already has a one-time credit up to $7,500 for new home construction, but Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said credits or rebates become complicated once applied to existing home retrofits.
Other ideas included moving possibly electrifying homes for heat close to the urban areas and eliminating the burning of heating fuel and wood, with the understanding it would be much harder to accomplish in rural or remote villages. Possible solutions included heat pumps or water baseboard heaters.
A few noted any electrification will require local development of resources, including copper and wood, given the supply chain’s current sporadic nature.
Others, including gubernatorial candidate Les Gara, advocated that residents and local businesses work with the borough government to ask for more state support on initiatives, whether through funding or legislative measures.
Gara, wearing his former legislator’s hat, noted he and other lawmakers including Sen. Scott Kawasaki pushed through legislation that required cost saving energy efficiency and energy saving standards for new and retrofitted state, university and court buildings.
The borough assembly approved $79,000 in 2021 for the climate action plan and hired a consultant. Once developed, a final draft plan would go to the assembly for approval and adoption.
Results, comments and suggestions from Saturday’s summit will be synthesized.
More public outreach events on the climate action plan are tentatively planned for October. In addition to outreach, the borough’s climate action committee meets monthly, with the next one scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Mona Lisa Drexler Assembly Chambers, 907 Terminal St., or streamed live online via Zoom.