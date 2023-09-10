Interior firefighters and residents climbed 110 flights of stairs Saturday morning at the Carlson Center in memory of the fallen first responders on 9/11.
83 people participated in the third year of the event and raised funds for a fallen first responders fund.
Firefighters from the University Fire Department, Steese Volunteer Fire Department, Fort Wainwright Fire Department, North Pole Fire Department, Chena Goldstream Fire & Rescue, North Star Volunteer Fire Department, and Fairbanks Fire Department, wore their personal protective equipment, weighing up to 80-pounds, while they made the climb.
University Fire Department Capt. Dave Maddox said that 411 first responders selflessly responded to the World Trade Center to save others lives on 9/11.
“They climbed for us, so we climb for them,” he said.
Maddox said that first responders on 9/11 made it to the 78th floor of the World Trade Center. “We are finishing what they started,” he said.
Capt. Mike Dugan, a veteran of Ladder Company 123, in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, remembered the words that New York City Fire Department chaplain Father Mychal Judge spoke at a rededication ceremony on Sept. 10, 2001. “That’s the way it is. Good days. And bad days. Up days. Down days. Sad days. Happy days,” Judge said. Judge told firefighters that they show up and do what God needs them to do. Dugan said that Judge was the first listed casualty on 9/11, and died while administering last rites.
Dugan also remembered Pete Benefield, of Ladder 42, and Ray Murphy, of Ladder 16, who died on 9/11. Dugan said that those firefighters exemplified dedication to duty, service before self, courage, and valor.
Gary Olsen-Saville, one of the event organizers and a police and fire officer with Fairbanks Airport Police & Fire, said that this is the third year of the event. Olsen-Saville said that 9/11 “is a historic event in our nation’s history” and “a pivotal moment in firefighting history.”
“It’s good to keep those traditions and their memory in mind,” he said. “It’s also an opportunity for the community to interact with first responders outside of an emergency situation,” Olsen-Saville said.
The proceeds from the event benefit a fallen first responders fund for first responders who are killed in the line of duty in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. The fund aims to take care of the needs of surviving family members in the gap between the immediate assistance from local agencies and the long-term benefits. The stair climbs have raised approximately $40,000 for the fund so far.
Olsen-Saville said that he plans to organize the stair climb every year, and encourage departments across the state to start their own. “We hope to continue to grow the event,” he said.
Shea Hallett, a police and fire officer at Fairbanks Airport Police and Fire, said that the event started because retired Police and Fire Chief Roger Stevener would do a stair climb each year on his own. Stevener had a vision to make the stair climb an annual event to raise funds for surviving families of fallen first responders killed in the line of duty, Hallett said.
“Unfortunately it’s not an ‘if’ we’re going to need [the fund], it’s ‘when’,” Hallett said.
Hallett said, “We all understand the sacrifice that we make on a daily basis, but knowing our brothers and sister selflessly gave their lives — this is our chance to honor that.”
University Fire Department firefighter Graeme Mcauslan finished the stair climb first. “I wanted to honor those who served and died on 9/11,” he said. “I’m exhausted,” he said after climbing the 110 flights of stairs.
Sergio Lattanzi, a Fort Wainwright firefighter, said that he climbed to remember first responders who died and keep their memory alive.
Taylor Owen, a firefighter at the University Fire Department, said that this is her first stair climb and she felt motivated throughout the event. She said that first responders on 9/11 “went out there and risked their lives, the least we can do is participate in the stair flight.”
