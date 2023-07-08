Interior Alaska beekeeper’s are gathering Tuesday night at a town hall meeting to share knowledge about honeybees.
Robert Snyder, of UC Davis, and Ben Sallmann, of Minnesota University, represent Bee Informed Partnership, a nonprofit organization that strives to improve honeybee health through research. Jonathan Hofland, of Vacaville, CA, breeds queen bees.
Experts and local beekeepers will speak about identifying and resolving honeybee issues, grafting and rearing queens, successful wintering of colonies in Fairbanks, and more.
Dawn Cogan, one of the event’s organizers, is a master beekeeper who has been teaching beekeeping across the state for 20 years. “I teach families how to be self sustainable by managing a hive in their own backyard,” she said. Her colonies are at the UAF Botanical Gardens and various other places around the community. She said there are hundreds of beekeepers in the community and she is trying to bring them all together at the first annual town hall meeting.
“It’s the most knowledgeable event that we’ve ever had in Fairbanks regarding honeybees,” Cogan said. “We’re going to have these experts here which we’ve never done before.”
The town hall meeting will be from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Interior Distance Education of Alaska, 2157 Van Horn Road.
