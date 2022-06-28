A chemical compound discovered in 2019 contributes significantly to Fairbanks’ wintertime fine particulate pollution, according to recently released research.
The research indicates that hydroxymethanesulfonate, or HMS, constituted between 3% and 7% of the total amount of PM2.5 particulate matter during the winters of 2020 and 2021.
The data, published in Environmental Science & Technology and authored by James Campbell, includes research by scientists from the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute, Georgia Institute of Technology, Johns Hopkins University and NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.
“People in the community really are not aware of this,'' Jingqiu Mao, principal investigator on the research, said in a news release. “We feel it's important to inform the community about this new chemical compound in Fairbanks.”
Mao also serves as an assistant professor at the UAF Geophysical Institute.
According to the research paper, scientists collected data from instruments in downtown Fairbanks near UAF Community and Technical College and an Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation site that was already measuring total PM2.5 and sulfur dioxide levels, along with temperature.
Data was measured from January to March 2020 and from December 2020 to February 2021. The data showed that high HMS levels were detected in temperatures up to below 31 degrees Fahrenheit.
“HMS accounts for a major fraction of aerosol sulfur in the winter in Fairbanks when air quality levels are at their worst,” the research paper states.
Mao said the levels are surprising, but its effects on people are limited.
“Very little is known about the health impact of hydroxymethanesulfonate,” he said. “This compound is new to us in the atmospheric chemistry and air quality communities. We didn't know this compound could be so abundant.”
The Fairbanks North Star Borough non-attainment area, which includes the cities of Fairbanks and North Pole, has been under an Environmental Protection Agency mandate since 2009 to manage or reduce its PM2.5 particulate levels. The EPA had raised its 24-hour amount in October 2006, and in 2009, the agency directed the State of Alaska to prepare a plan to mitigate the pollution and adhere to national air quality standards.
The EPA reclassified the non-attainment area in 2017 from moderate to severe, requiring the state to submit a second plan. The agency classifies Fairbanks as having the fourth highest concentrations of fine particulate matter in the nation.
Over the past several years, the borough has taken steps to reduce PM2.5 levels, including a voluntary wood stove change-out program.
Mao said knowing the correct chemical makeup of the fine particulate matter can allow for air quality control measures.
“A lot of sources contribute to PM 2.5,” he said in the news release. “But when you start thinking about improving air quality, which part should be dealt with first? And what are the consequences of that?”
The problem with HMS, however, is that it can easily be mistaken for sulfate, potentially making prior air pollution measurements inaccurate. While scientists know to some extent how the chemical forms, many factors remain unknown, including the acidity of the atmospheric droplets, temperature and humidity that make it form.
Researchers are also unsure of what source mainly contributes to HMS formation in Fairbanks, according to UAF's news release. Heating oil and coal create sulfur dioxide, and burning wood (which separate studies have shown to generate the PM2.5 pollution) creates formaldehyde.
“Fairbanks is one of the few optimal places for HMS formation,” Mao said. “And that is not necessarily a good thing.”