Shots fired from an Alaska State Trooper apparently wounded another trooper involved in a fatal South Fairbanks shooting.
The unnamed trooper was shot Monday when authorities opened fire on 57-year-old Anchorage driver Amos Lane, who led troopers and Fairbanks police on a car chase and brandished a handgun, according to troopers.
A female passenger was also struck by gunfire from law enforcement during the incident and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that the injuries to the adult female passenger and the Alaska State Trooper resulted from gunfire from law enforcement,” the report stated. “The driver did not discharge his firearm during the incident.”
The trooper suffered from non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital on Monday afternoon, according to the report.
