Monroe.jpg

Police vehicles park outside Monroe Catholic High School in the aftermath of response to a hoax active shooter call. Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

Law enforcement agencies responded to Monroe Catholic High School Monday morning after receiving a report of an active shooter inside the school. The school was put on lockdown before officers determined the call had been a hoax.

Fairbanks police received the 911 call around 10:25 a.m. on Monday. Fairbanks police officers, along with several other law enforcement officers, searched the building. The school was locked down for less than half an hour, FPD spokesperson said.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com