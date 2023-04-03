Law enforcement agencies responded to Monroe Catholic High School Monday morning after receiving a report of an active shooter inside the school. The school was put on lockdown before officers determined the call had been a hoax.
Fairbanks police received the 911 call around 10:25 a.m. on Monday. Fairbanks police officers, along with several other law enforcement officers, searched the building. The school was locked down for less than half an hour, FPD spokesperson said.
Officers and troopers searched each room, crawlspace, and hallway twice before determining that the call had been a hoax, Alaska State Trooper Captain Eric Spitzer said.
"It’s unfortunate that students, parents, staff, and the whole community has to go through scary incidents like this," Chief Ron Dupee said. "I’m once again proud of the response from our officers and many other local law enforcement agencies."
Alaska State Troopers, Fairbanks Fire Department, Airport Police and Fire, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation responded to Monroe Catholic High School. The FBI is investigating the incident.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com