Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to Lathrop High School Wednesday afternoon after receiving a report of an active shooter inside the building. The school was put on lockdown, and officers searched room by room before determining the call had been a hoax.
Fairbanks police received the 911 call shortly before 2 p.m. and notified other agencies of the situation. Police set up a command area just inside the school and were joined by Alaska State Troopers, UAF Police, North Pole Police, Airport Police and Fire, FBI agents, AST Judicial Services Officers from the Fairbanks Courthouse and Fairbanks Fire, according to Fairbanks Police Deputy Chief Richard Sweet.
Outside the building, anxious parents stood singly and in small groups as they waited for news of what was happening inside. A steady stream of cars clogged the parking lot and side streets as more distraught parents and family members arrived on scene. The building was cleared by 2:35 p.m., and students began exiting the school.
Anchorage police received a similar hoax 911 call at 1:34 p.m. Wednesday reporting an active shooter at Eagle River High School, and the same person appeared to make both calls, according to police. Sweet described the caller as a male subject who did not sound like a teenager and spoke with a heavy foreign accent.
“The report was that multiple shots had been fired and possibly multiple people that had been shot,” Sweet said after the incident. “So we created a bunch of teams, went through and cleared upstairs and downstairs, went classroom to classroom, door to door, and found there was no shooter and nobody injured.”
Sweet said the situation, though stressful for all concerned, had the best possible outcome one could hope for.
“… If you’re going to get that call, you want it to turn out to be a prank call. The positive side to it is all the police agencies and fire were able to work together, come together, and conduct a complete sweep of the school in a fairly quick amount of time.”
School administrators took over after the building was cleared and followed established protocol for the release of the students, according to Sweet.
Ryan Middle School, which is adjacent to Lathrop High School, and nearby Hunter Elementary School were also placed on lockdown during the response, according to a police news release. Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, which is also nearby, did not go into lockdown but reportedly screened all entrances after receiving news of the incident, according to social media posts.
Fairbanks Police Chief Ron Dupee warned that the situation could have turned out badly even without the presence of an active shooter.
“We had a number of parents calling in,” Dupee said. “Parents coming down to the scene and threatening to come inside, armed, takes away from the work we have to do inside.”
Sweet concurred with Dupee’s assessment.
“It would be bad. Everyone is going to turn around and see the firearm. Them coming to try and break into the school … it diverts resources from the problems at hand.”
