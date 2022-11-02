Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to Lathrop High School Wednesday afternoon after receiving a report of an active shooter inside the building. The school was put on lockdown, and officers searched room by room before determining the call had been a hoax.

Fairbanks police received the 911 call shortly before 2 p.m. and notified other agencies of the situation. Police set up a command area just inside the school and were joined by Alaska State Troopers, UAF Police, North Pole Police, Airport Police and Fire, FBI agents, AST Judicial Services Officers from the Fairbanks Courthouse and Fairbanks Fire, according to Fairbanks Police Deputy Chief Richard Sweet.

