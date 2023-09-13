Eugene ‘Buzzy’ Peltola Jr., husband of U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, has died following a plane crash near the village of St. Mary’s, Alaska, according to a statement from Rep. Peltola’s office.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a single-engine Piper PA-18 Super Cub crashed shortly after takeoff around 8:45 p.m., Tuesday. Peltola, who was piloting the plane, was the only person on board.
Sarah Sulick, National Transportation Safety Board spokeswoman, said Peltola was going back to pick up a hunter about 64 miles away from St. Mary’s.
“After leaving the hunter, the plane took off to return and appears to have crashed in an area of remote, mountainous terrain,” Sulick said.
Several Alaska politicians responded to the news on social media.
"I am shocked, saddened and truly beyond words to express my grief at the loss of Gene Peltola Jr. Anyone who met Buzzy felt his warmth, generosity and charm. It was easy to see why so many Alaskans called him a friend, and how he was so loved by his family," said Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski in an X post this morning.
"Buzzy had quickly become known in Alaska politics as a warm, thoughtful, welcoming man. Please hold Representative Peltola and her family in your thoughts," said Forrest Dunbar, Alaska state senator from Anchorage, in an X post.
"Like all Alaskans, Julie and I are shocked and saddened beyond belief by the tragic passing of Gene Peltola last night. This is an unimaginably difficult time for Mary, the entire Peltola family, and so many friends across the state. Today, we mourn the tragic loss of Gene, and offer Mary and her family our heartfelt prayers for strength and consolation in this time of unspeakable loss and grief, and know that Alaskans across our great state are doing the same," Republican Sen. Dan Dullivan said in an X post.
