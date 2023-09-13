Eugene "Buzzy" Peltola Jr., center, with his wife, Rep. Mary Peltola, at her swearing in ceremony, Sept. 13, 2022.

Eugene "Buzzy" Peltola Jr., center, with his wife, Rep. Mary Peltola, at her swearing-in ceremony, Sept. 13, 2022, in Washington, D.C.  

 Photo by Andrew Kitchenman/Alaska Beacon

Eugene ‘Buzzy’ Peltola Jr., husband of U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, has died following a plane crash near the village of St. Mary’s, Alaska, according to a statement from Rep. Peltola’s office.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a single-engine Piper PA-18 Super Cub crashed shortly after takeoff around 8:45 p.m., Tuesday. Peltola, who was piloting the plane, was the only person on board.

