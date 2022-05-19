U.S. Rep. Adam Wool has announced that he will not seek another term in the Alaska Legislature.
The four-term state lawmaker is running in a special election to fill Alaska's sole U.S. House seat.
The U.S. House seat has been vacant since 88-year-old Rep. Don Young died in March.
"I'm calling it quits down here in Juneau for a while," Wool said on the Alaska House floor Tuesday.
Wool has served in the Alaska House for eight years and is a member of the House Finance Committee.
Wool co-sponsored a bill this session to provide state recognition to federally recognized tribes in Alaska. The legislation passed in the House and Senate, and is headed to the governor for his signature.
Wool, a Democrat, has lived in Fairbanks for close to 40 years and has a background as a small business owner. A graduate of the University of Alaska Fairbanks, Wool studied physics and music. He and his wife have two daughters.
Wool may be exiting state politics, but he is running in two separate elections to fill Alaska’s only seat in the U.S. House.
In a special mail-in primary election now underway, Wool is among 48 candidates seeking to finish out the remaining months of Young's term.
A regular election for the U.S. House seat, which is for a two-year term, also will be held in 2022. The winner will take office in January 2023.
Wool is campaigning with a slogan of "Vote Wool, No Bull" and has large signs posted around Fairbanks.
Wool said on his campaign website that he is seeking the U.S. House office for the same reason he served in the Alaska House.
Describing himself as a moderate, Wool said: '‘When I look at Congress today, I see the same problem — not enough regular people and a shortage of common sense.”