Energy demand is on the rise in America and across the globe. Alaska’s ability to compete remains to be seen as the United States and other industrialized countries pivot to renewables and low-carbon fuels.
The Alaska House Resources Committee received an overview of Alaska’s competitiveness in the world energy market at a presentation by GaffneyCline Associates, an energy market consultant.
“What is accepted and understood is that energy demand is going up and that is not going to change going forward,” said Michael Cline, director at GaffneyCline. “There is an energy transition underway, and we are in the early stages of it.”
But energy companies and developers are increasingly selective about investments, given global pressures to reduce greenhouse gases and address climate change.
“The takeaway is there is a large-scale commitment” to address carbon intensity, Cline said. “With that, investment dollars are flowing into renewables and clean energy to support decarbonization. We believe that the carbon producers that are high cost and high carbon will feel the greatest impact. This is important for Alaska because you are high cost and high carbon.”
Rep. Grier Hopkins (D-Fairbanks) said it was his understanding that Alaska’s oil producers adhere to high environmental standards compared to other operators in the U.S. and globally.
Nick Fulford, senior energy transition director at GaffneyCline, said that Alaska’s oil fields have aging infrastructure and technology in terms of gas recycling.
“A lot of it relates to the nature of the elements and the significant requirements for drilling” in the Alaska environment, Fulford said.
Cline described the energy market as dynamic, diverse and competitive, with Alaska’s energy sector vying against other U.S. states as well as the Middle East.
Comparing oil and gas development in Alaska to other U.S. energy states, Cline said that exploration and drilling costs are higher in Alaska because of the lack of infrastructure and the remoteness of projects.
“Companies are under pressure from vendors and stakeholders to prove their financial performance and to meet and contribute toward climate initiatives,” he said.
“Some companies are divesting from projects as they look at their global portfolios. They and their boards are asking, ‘Where should I be putting my money now?’” he said.
GaffneyCline provided an overview of the natural gas market and the prospects for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development in Alaska.
The consultants discussed the volatility of Russian exports of natural gas to Europe. Russia provides the European Union with 40% of its natural gas.
European consumers are seeing costs for natural gas rise, with sanctions against Russia for its war in Ukraine.
U.S. exporters, including from the Gulf states, are seeing a growing natural gas market to Europe. “Europe is realizing that Americans are the natural gas resource, clearly,” Fulford said.
“There is a realization that natural gas represents a significant foreign policy tool. Strategic buyers of gas are re-examining their purchase portfolios and reminding themselves of where their gas resources are and the nature of the jurisdiction,” Fulford said.
Fulford also discussed potential opportunities of hydrogen projects, carbon capture and other “unconventional ways” to monetize gas.
“Alaska, with its stable environment, excellent security situation and the rule of law that applies across the whole of the U.S., has become an interesting prospect for gas buyers who would not have prioritized it in the past,” Fulford said.