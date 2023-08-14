State, federal and energy industry stakeholders gathered Sunday at Chena Hot Springs Resort for its annual Renewable Energy Fair, which included 16 local and state vendors, and presentations on Alaska’s energy potential.
Keynote speakers included Evelyn Wang, director of the U.S. Energy Department’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E), Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy and U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), and Dan Smith, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s energy coordinator for Alaska.
Wang’s office pioneers and promotes new ways to develop affordable and innovative forms of energy sources for the United States.
“Alaska is the perfect testing ground for any energy technology solution under the sun,” Wang said, citing Murkowksi’s speech from an ARPA-E conference earlier this year.
She noted that Alaska has a unique place in energy development projects, with more than 150 “island” power grids in their own isolated communities. She also singled out the Alaska Intertie, which provides power to 79% of the state’s communities along the Railbelt from Kenai to Fairbanks.
Wang cited tidal wave power as one of Alaska’s most promising concepts for renewable energy.
“Alaska has thousands of miles of coastline, providing the potential for tidal and wave energy development,” Wang said.
Renewable energy developments in Alaska, she said, reflect a need to address climate change challenges in the Arctic and in the nation.
“It will take all of us working together to achieve our nation’s decarbonization goals, increased access to sustainable energy, shore up our national security and strengthen our economy,” Wang said. “This means we need to support the development and deployment of transformational energy solutions.”
Wang said her office takes a portfolio approach to developing new ways to generate, store and use energy.
Some of those solutions, she said, include fully electrifying Alaska’s regional and community airports and embracing further development of electric or hybrid aircraft. Such an approach, she said, would save Alaska as much as 50% on air fuel and emissions in this decade.
Hydro-kinetic energy, or tidal power, Wang said, provides an abundant opportunity for both coastal and river-based communities.
“It creates unique opportunities and benefits,” Wang said. “It is perfect for Alaska since you have one of the strongest wave resources in the world with parts of the Aleutians generating more than 50 kilowatts per meter of wavefront.”
River communities, she said, have the potential to host in-stream hydro-kinetic installations.
ARPA-E’s Submarine Hydrokinetic And Riverine Kilo-megawatt Systems project, (SHAKRS), is one way that seeks to accomplish this task by using submerged turbines at the end of a stiff cable, which would power a generator on the water surface.
Wang said the University of Alaska Fairbanks Alaska Center for Energy and Power BladeRunner Energy project has been testing the technology.
“The goal is to develop technology that provides economical power at both the microgrid and utility scale,” Wang said. “The BladeRunner project aims to lower operating expenses by 50% and reduce the infrastructure and personnel costs needed on site.”
David Montgomery from Caterpillar, Inc, highlighted some of the projects and field testing his company works on in hydrogen, which he called “a great way to store energy from our renewables.”
“There is a huge amount of power that needs to be stored for a long period of time,” Montgomery said. “We have to look at hydrogen as the best way to store that energy.”
Most of today’s hydrogen power plants are based on natural gas sources, which are mostly used in treating petroleum, chemical industries and the nation’s space program.
Montgomery said renewable-powered hydrogen power plants and sources needs to grow.
“The U.S. has some great programs to encourage that, including the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act,” Montgomery said. “When you look out to 2050 … there are estimates up to 50% increase in electricity that is needed and it is going to have to be firmed with these renewable storage systems.”
Hydrogen, he said, “will be a very impactful energy vector in 2050 and even in 2030 as we move forward to that 2050 goal.”
Smith, the USDA Alaska energy coordinator, noted that the federal agriculture agency has several grant and small loan programs available to help communities and small organizations launch renewable energy programs.
“We’ve got lots of money and a portion of it can be used for renewable energy projects,” Smith said.
Alaska’s potential
Murkowksi and Dunleavy highlighted Alaska’s potential for energy development because of its pioneer spirit.
She credited Wang and her office “for taking wild, crazy ideas” like flying an electric airplane 3,000 miles from California to Alaska or harnessing tidal power.
“Not everything we try will succeed, but that is who we are in Alaska,” Murkowski said. “We’re this crazy, great place up north where we pioneered everything.”
Murkowksi added the Alaskans don’t toss things out “because you never know when you’re going to need that snowmachine part for something else you are doing.”
“We have to figure it out on our own because if you are out in rural Alaska, you don’t have a Lowe’s or Home Depot,” Murkowski said. “You’ve got to figure out how to make things happen.”
On a larger scale, Murkowski reiterated Alaskans “are not afraid to dream big.”
“We’ve got to start dreaming bigger again, we can’t be deterred by those who said ‘We tried that and it didn’t work,’” Murkowksi said. “If we can make it [energy projects] pencil out here ... you can take that and make it work in nice warm places with a lot of connections.”
Dunleavy recited Alaska’s motto, “North to the Future” as a strong reminder of its position on the map and its untapped resources.
“That hope is still here and all around us,” Dunleavy said. “Alaska is an energy giant.”
He noted Alaska moved through the Covid-19 pandemic and entered into a new era.
“Before Covid, a lot of the systems we relied upon were relied on for 50 years or more,” Dunleavy said. “Post-Covid is a whole new world, with supply chains, labor and energy.”
He said Alaska can position itself on the world stage if it takes a long-term approach to planning.
“The next 50 years will belong to Alaska,” Dunleavy said. “Investors are coming around to the fact Alaska has a lot to offer going forward.”
He noted that includes everything from Alaska’s oil and natural gas reserves to new carbon storage legislation, and the potential of a trans-Alaska natural gas line.
He used Kodiak as a prime example of being 100% renewable with its Terror Lake hydrological dam and small wind turbine farm.
“You will see that more and more in Alaska as these technologies are rapidly evolving,” Dunleavy said. “We will be leader in micro and modular nuclear reactors, blue and green hydrogen and biomass.”
He touted making the state’s Renewable Energy Fund permanent, leveraging billions in federal funding for projects and placing the Power Cost Equalization Act under more stable management.
Dunleavy said the biomass sector can reap the benefit of recently signed carbon management legislation, which effectively creates a forest management program.
“I hate to say it but it is annual ritual to watch our forests burn,” Dunleavy said. “When those forests burn, that’s millions dollars of opportunity going up in smoke˘”
He said he foresees Alaska managing its state forests differently, leveraging it as ways to create affordable sources of lumber, biofuel and energy.
“What we can guarantee is that the face of this state and this world will not be the same 10,” Dunleavy said.