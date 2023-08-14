State, federal and energy industry stakeholders gathered Sunday at Chena Hot Springs Resort for its annual Renewable Energy Fair, which included 16 local and state vendors, and presentations on Alaska’s energy potential.

Keynote speakers included Evelyn Wang, director of the U.S. Energy Department’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E), Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy and U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), and Dan Smith, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s energy coordinator for Alaska.

