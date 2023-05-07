Dozens gathered Friday afternoon on the William Ransom Wood Centennial Bridge to pay respect to 76 Alaska Natives and Native Americans who were either killed or are considered missing in Alaska.
The ceremony coincided with national Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day.
Family members, friends and community members held up signs bearing the names of missing or murdered individuals, raised as the list of names were announced.
“Although this topic is extremely hard for our impacted families, we carry the weight and responsibility for pushing forward to keep changing systems, policies and responses to better protect our communities and our people,” said Brian Ridley, first chief and chairman of the Tanana Chiefs Conference. “The focus should be on them, their memories and their loved ones.”
Several wore red, the color associated with the word “stop,” said Melissa Charly, deputy director of Fairbanks Native Association.
“We want this epidemic of violence to stop,” Charly said. “For too long, we’ve witnessed the number of Alaska Natives and Native people go missing or murdered and their cases go unresolved.”
Revs. Shirley Lee and Scott Fisher presided over the ceremony, including opening and closing prayers and a reading of a list of 76 names of missing or murdered people in Alaska.
Lee noted the list represents only the known cases and that there are many more unknown.
“We are a community hurt by violence and every single person on this bridge is bound together not only by those tragedies but also by hope,” Lee said. “Hope for knowledge of a life story ended, a mystery solved, for a beloved put to rest or found and for a safer community.”
Local law enforcement spoke during a follow-up dinner and event at Chief David Salmon Tribal Hall, noting both the long road before them and the clearing of some cases.
Capt. Eric Spitzer, Alaska State Troopers’ Fairbanks post commander, said he remains an eternal optimist when it comes to solving cold cases. He noted that one case, the murder of Fairbanks resident Robert Evans, has been solved.
Evans’ remains were discovered on Mile 38 of the Elliot Highway on June 12, 2022, kicking off a months-long investigation by the Alaska Bureau of Investigation’s Fairbanks Major Crimes Unit which led to the indictments of Fairbanks residents Roselyn Darby, Charles Darby, Kyle Titus and Sawyer Gruben.
“In my book, that is a win,” Spitzer said. “With the strategic partnerships between TCC, FNA, Alaska State Troopers and Fairbanks Police Department, we are going to have more and more wins as we gather more steam.”
Spitzer also noted the establishment of a MMIP investigation team in Alaska, including two investigators in Fairbanks.
“They are all working to get cases solved,” Spitzer said. He encouraged participation and cooperation of the community, including use of the Troopers’ AKTips anonymous tip network.
“Someone out there knows something about these cases and I encourage you to use that tip line to share information,” Spitzer said.
Two prominent cold cases include the solving of the 1993 murder and sexual assault of 20-year-old Sophie Sergie and the 1978 murder and sexual assault of 16-year-old Shelley Connolly.
Law enforcement arrested Steven H. Downs for Sergie’s death in 2019 after DNA evidence from a genealogy test launched an investigation. Downs was ultimately convicted and sentenced to 75 years in 2022.
DNA tests also led to the arrest of Oregon resident Donald F. McQuade in September 2019 for the alleged sexual assault and murder of Connolly of Anchorage. McQuade, 66, awaits trial, which is due to be scheduled later in August.
