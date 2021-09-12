The prognosis for two Covid-related bills remains uncertain as time runs out in a third special session of the Alaska Legislature.
The Alaska Senate agreed Friday on a telehealth bill introduced by Gov. Mike Dunleavy that enables patients to receive specific medical services without going to a doctor’s office. The temporary bill allows for health care providers licensed out of state to remotely provide services to Alaska patients.
Several unrelated amendments were tacked onto the bill, including a measure that allows Alaskans to opt out of vaccine requirements at businesses, hospitals and government agencies. The opt-out provision, which applies to employees as well as consumers, conflicts with President Biden’s new order for companies with more than 100 employees to require Covid-19 vaccinations.
Language in the bill would allow a person to object to a vaccine for “religious, medical, or other grounds” without providing supporting documents. Companies and government agencies also could not keep unvaccinated people from accessing public services.
The telehealth bill advanced to the House; the Legislature is set to end the special session on Tuesday. A fourth special session remains an option if lawmakers cannot get their work done in time, legislative leaders said.
Another bill submitted by Dunleavy would allow Alaska to join a 38-state compact that enables nurses licensed out of state to bypass what advocates describe as a redundant re-licensing practice.
The future of that legislation also is uncertain, after the 7,000-member Alaska Nurses Association opposed it. The nurses association says the multi-state compact will not fix staffing shortages that have resulted from a surge in Covid cases driven by the Delta variant.
“The nurse licensure compact would be detrimental to the nursing profession in Alaska,” said registered nurse Sara Massmann, legislative co-chair of the nurses’ association. “We want what’s best for our patients. The compact isn’t it.”
The Alaska Senate Health and Social Services Committee heard Senate Bill 67 on Friday. The legislation would make Alaska part of the multi-state licensing compact. This was the second committee hearing for the bill.
Democratic Sen. Tom Begich, a committee member, asked why existing regulations are inadequate to fast-track licenses. “We do have emergency regulations (in place) that allow for emergency and expedited licenses already,” he said.
“Covid is maxing out our system,” said Sara Chambers, a licensing director at the Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development.
Board of nursing staff that reviews licenses have resigned under the high-volume caseload for examiners, she said. Overtime is being authorized. But there are still six-week delays or more in licensure approvals.
The Alaska Nurses Association, which opposed the compact, pointed out that it is run by a private Chicago-based trade association. There are inconsistencies between care standards for Alaska-licensed nurses versus nurses under the compact, the association said. Alaska currently requires nurses to obtain a license from the Alaska Board of Nursing.
If Alaska joined the compact, nurses holding a compact license from a participating state could bypass Alaska’s licensing process. But the nursing board retains authority, Chambers said.
“The most immediate and safest solution is for Alaska to join the nurse licensure compact,” Chambers said. “Health care providers are pleading for relief.”
Under an amendment, compact nurses licensed out of state would have to undergo two hours of training on understanding the culture and practices of Alaska Natives, who may be patients. Chambers said the state board of nursing retains authority over compact nurses and would work with a nurse’s home licensing state to investigate disciplinary complaints.
She told the Health and Social Services Committee that compact nurses could arrive as soon as the end of the month. “We could open the doors and say if you have a compact license, you can get to work,” Chambers said.
Current review requirements to license nurses in Alaska are delaying hires, given a higher volume of requests for examiners to process. Chambers said that even with the backlog in licensing, there are still not enough applicants in-state to fill vacancies.
“Legislative adoption is the only immediate solution to safely allow qualified nurses to provide desperately needed health care services to Alaskans,” she said. “The governor does not have the power to amend state law, even under a disaster declaration.”
Adam Crum, commissioner of the Department of Health and Social Services, has said that he supports the proposed compact, describing the measure as critical for hospitals and other health care facilities to adequately address higher caseloads.
But registered nurse Beth Farnstrom, a former chair of the Alaska Board of Nursing, said that “Alaska has high licensing standards for a reason. We have to protect Alaskans across the state. Our current licensing system is absolutely the best way to do so.” She said there is no evidence to show the multi-state licensure compact will improve staffing levels because the shortage is a nationwide problem.
As alternative remedies, the nursing association is advocating for the state to expand telemedicine and waive second background checks for nurses already licensed in Alaska.
The nurses’ association also is pushing for Alaska’s public officials to more strongly encourage people to get the vaccine. “We desperately need our leaders to put aside politics and act to protect public health,” said Massmann.
Republican Sen. Lara Reinbold, a committee member, said she would oppose the legislation, based on statements from the Alaska Nurses Association, nurses “on the front lines” and other Alaskans.
Begich voiced his agreement. “We do not produce enough Alaska nurses,” he said. “We need to look closely at the University of Alaska budget to improve our school of nursing ... so that it is not an issue here.”
The state needs a broader solution to “grow our own” nurses and enable the university’s school of nursing to maintain its quality reputation, Begich said.
Republican Sen. David Wilson tabled the committee discussion without a vote in order to get more information on the compact and the track record of its use by other states.