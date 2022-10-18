Renowned classical pianist Alpin Hong rehearses with West Valley High School musician Hannah Sears, who plays the trombone. They will perform together at the Fairbanks Concert Association’s Alpin Hong concert at Hering Auditorium on Wednesday. Hong visited with West Valley High School music students Monday and will visit today with student musicians at Lathrop High School. Also today, he will rehearse with student musician Cody Webb, who plays the clarinet. The two will perform together at the FCA concert. Webb was a little busy last weekend, helping the Lathrop High School football team win the state championship. Hong presents an all-school show for Fairbanks students on Wednesday morning. It is then that students will discover why he is dubbed a modern-day Pied Piper of the concert hall.