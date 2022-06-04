University of Alaska regents meeting in Anchorage Friday approved the $40 million Indigenous educational center planned for Fairbanks.
The board’s formal support for the future Troth Yeddha’ Indigenous Studies Center and Park at UAF marks another step toward development of the education and research center, the first of its kind in Alaska.
The stamp of approval by the regents came as members met for two days to approve UA’s 2023 operating budget, which the Legislature already adopted.
Formal board approval for the Indigenous studies center means that private fundraising can advance to pay for the schematic design and development of the estimated 34,000-square-foot building.
The goal for the Indigenous study center is not to use state funds but to develop the initiative through philanthropic efforts and federal grants.
Charlene Stern, UAF vice chancellor, predicted that the future Indigenous center will solidify the “University of Alaska’s position on the global map” for academic studies of Indigenous people, cultures and places.
“This is an opportunity to elevate Indigenous knowledge and research” at UAF, Stern said, describing “bold goals” for UAF to become a world leader in Indigenous studies, learning and diversity.
The concept of an Indigenous center has been discussed for more than a decade. But fundraising began only recently.
Nearly $3 million has been raised of which $1 million was donated by Kinross Alaska, the mining company. Other major private donors include Doyon Ltd., Chugach Alaska Corp. and the UAF Alumni Association.
The future Troth Yeddha’ Indigenous Studies Center and Park will serve as administrative offices for the UAF College of Rural and Community Development.
The center will be located on UAF’s West Ridge, which is between the Reichardt Building and Museum of the North.
The college supports the Alaska Native Language Center, the Department of Alaska Native Studies and Rural Development, and the Center for Cross-Cultural Studies.