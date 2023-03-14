Ryan Redington

Ryan Remington and the Iditarod:  It's a family tradition

The 51st Iditarod crowned its 2023 champion just after Knik’s Ryan Redington hit Front Street in Nome just after noon, hitting the finish line at around 12:15 p.m. after eight days, 21 hours, 13 minutes and 58 seconds, and nearly 1,000 miles.

The 40-year-old musher was greeted by family members with hugs and cheered on by fans as his dog team, lead by team leaders Ghost and Sven, crossed the Burled Arch.

