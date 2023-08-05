Teklanika River Fire

Smoke from the Teklanika River Fire is seen Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, from the Parks Highway near milepost 276. 

 Mariana Low/News-Miner

Hot and dry weather combined with Chinook winds have resulted in Red Flag warnings and fire weather watches for large portions of Interior Alaska for Saturday and Sunday. 

Red Flag warnings are in effect for Fairbanks, Delta Junction, Salcha, Tanana, Anderson, Healy and Glennallen. Red Flag warnings are issued when low humidity combines with high temperatures and strong winds to create ideal conditions for fires to spread rapidly.

Contact Carter DeJong at 907-459-7545 or cdejong@newsminer.com and on twitter @dejong_carter