Hot and dry weather combined with Chinook winds have resulted in Red Flag warnings and fire weather watches for large portions of Interior Alaska for Saturday and Sunday.
Red Flag warnings are in effect for Fairbanks, Delta Junction, Salcha, Tanana, Anderson, Healy and Glennallen. Red Flag warnings are issued when low humidity combines with high temperatures and strong winds to create ideal conditions for fires to spread rapidly.
The Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection has issued air quality advisories for central and eastern Alaska due to major smoke impacts in the Tanana Valley.
An evacuation order remains in effect for the Upper Haystack Drive area, including Sharmon Court and Middle Fork Road. Around 40 personnel are battling the blaze.
The Bureau of Land Management is closing and evacuating the western part of the White Mountains National Recreation Area. The closure will be effective at midnight Saturday and may last until Sept. 1.
Trails, public use cabins, trail shelters and the Wickersham Dome Trailhead will be closed.
Fire crews have made progress on the Lost Horse Creek Fire by creating a bulldozed containment line that is reinforced with retardant. Water tanks, pumps, and hoselays have arrived to protect structures in the Haystack Subdivision.
Air tankers, Fire Bosses and Super Scoopers are working with Big River Alaskan contract hand crew to minimize fire spread.
The Denali Borough has issued an evacuation order for all residents along the Teklanika River due to the Anderson Complex fires.
The order includes all residents in the Clear Sky Homestead and those adjacent to Rose Hip Creek.
Tri-Valley School, located at 400 Suntrana Road, in Healy will serve as evacuation parking and if needed, an evacuation center.
Anderson residents and anyone who uses the George Parks Highway between mile post 270 and the Rex Bridge are in a set notice and should be ready at a moment's notice.
The following areas should be ready for possible evacuations also:
• Residents accessing property between Parks Highway mile posts 288 and 306
• Residents accessing property between Parks Highway mile posts 266 and 270, including June Creek and Bear Creek.
Around 270 personnel are working to address the Anderson Complex fires. Crews have been working to protect the city of Anderson by using fule breaks and installing pumps, hoses, and sprinklers to protect structures and allotments along the Teklanika River, Clear Sky Homestead and Rose Hip Creek areas.
An evacuation order remains in effect for residents in the Lower Salcha River and McCoy Creek areas.
The fire continues to grow toward the south and southeast as the White Mountain and Union Hotshots attempt to keep it north of the Salcha River.
Fire activity picked up Friday afternoon toward the pipeline. Tanana Chiefs Crew and DOF personnel are working to protect Pogo Mine Road, the Pogo Gold Mine and Quartz Lake.
A total of 25 people are working to address the fire.
A type 2 incident response team and firefighters from Southwest Alaska are working to establish a saw line along the fire’s west flank.
The fire is located about 6 miles northwest of Dot Lake.
The fire is not growing and behavior is minimal.
The fire is located 5 miles east of Harding Lake. The Yukon Fire Crew and smokejumpers are working to secure the northwest corner of the fire.
Crews were able to progress both flanks and secure the head of the fire.
