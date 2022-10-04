Graduates

Fort Wainwright held a graduation ceremony Saturday for eight students who graduated from the Red Cross Dental Assistant Training Program, which began May 2. From left are Capt. Emer Bajuelos, program coordinator for the Kamish Clinic; Gabrielle Rubenstein, Red Cross Alaska board member; Maureen Wacholtz; Jacquelynn Silva; Sonya Granados-Aguirre; Keyshla Marie Matos Velázquez; Madalynn Grace Portwood; Heather Goodridge-Woods; Brianna Cady; and Col. Nate Surrey, Fort Wainwright garrison commander. Not pictured is graduate Celysha N. Theodore, who participated virtually.

 Photo by Taylar Sausen/Red Cross Volunteer

Fort Wainwright — On Saturday, eight new graduates accepted their certificates from the American Red Cross Dental Assistant Training Program during a graduation ceremony held at the North Haven Community Center on Fort Wainwright.

The program is an intensive, no-cost career skills program for military dependents and veterans ages 18 and up, and it is offered at numerous military installations around the country. By the end of the course, students are qualified to serve as dental assistants in any military or civilian dental clinic.