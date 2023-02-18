Green Star of Interior Alaska has donated 240 laptops to Fairbanks residents in need over the last three years.
The Laptop Donation Program started in the spring of 2020 as a way to the give back to the community during the Covid-19 pandemic, General Manager Lisa Pullock said.
GSIA has donated laptops to the Fairbanks Rescue Mission, the Literacy Council, Fairbanks Veterans Center and True North Recovery, according to Green Star news release. Twenty-one laptops have been donated so far in 2023.
Green Star of Interior Alaska collects electronics at the Central Recycling Facility on Marika Road. Residents can donate electronics that are microwave size or smaller, Pullock said.
When the facility receives laptops, they refurbish them, clean the hard drive, and make them available to people with low incomes, Pullock said. Volunteers install a new hard drive and Windows 10 in each recycled laptop, the release explained.
“Primarily, the goal is to help people work and go to school,” Pullock said.