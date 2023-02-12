If you’re planning on eating pizza this Super Bowl weekend, don’t forget to recycle.
Americans will eat approximately 13 million pizzas during the Super Bowl, according to a survey conducted by the Paper and Packaging Board, and 90% or more of Alaska residents can recycle their pizza boxes after the big game. The same survey revealed that only 57% of Americans know that pizza boxes can be recycled.
“The rule of thumb is the boxes can be recycled with the insert removed and all food contamination removed,” Matthew Pearson, recycling manager of the Fairbanks North Star Borough the Central Recycling Facility.
Louis Palmer, a manager at Pizza Hut in North Pole and Fairbanks, said the two locations made about $17,000 on Super Bowl Sunday last year. This year, they’ve prepared for the rush of customers by calling in all 13 staff members.
The Central Recycling Facility is open from noon to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. It's located at 1855 Marika Road.
