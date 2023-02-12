Pizza Boxes

 Erik Mclean/Unsplash

If you’re planning on eating pizza this Super Bowl weekend, don’t forget to recycle.

Americans will eat approximately 13 million pizzas during the Super Bowl, according to a survey conducted by the Paper and Packaging Board, and 90% or more of Alaskan residents can recycle their pizza boxes after the big game. The same survey revealed that only 57% of Americans know that pizza boxes can be recycled.

