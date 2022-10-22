Like every other industry across the board, Fairbanks North Star Borough suffers from a current employee shortage, a topic Borough Mayor Bryce Ward and his staff addressed Thursday at a committee of the whole.
Some departments, such as the clerk’s office, are nearly fully staffed, but others, such as finance, assessing and snow plowers, are very low.
Impacted services seen over the past several months include reduction in public bus service and a lack of lifeguards.
“We’ve had to cut bus routes because we don’t have drivers, and in some parks and recreation programs, we have services we can’t offer or don’t do,” Ward said. “You see it more with our direct service departments.”
The borough currently has just over 50 vacancies out of 430 positions.
Michelle Michel, the borough’s human resources director, said her department looked at trends over the past four fiscal years. Three years ago, Michel said the borough had occasional “hiccups” with recruiting or retention.
Overall turnover rate fluctuated over four fiscal years, from nearly 29% in 2019 to just over 32% in 2022. The length of service also decreased by two years from 10.24 years in 2007 to 8 years in 2022.
Between 12 and 18 months ago, she said, those hiccups “become fairly chronic and widespread, and we’ve received several failed recruitments, and it takes longer for us to fill positions.”
Recruiting challenges, Michel said, include a “lack of meeting minimum qualifications” and competing with the private sector.
Difficulty in recruiting assessors, she said, could be due to competing with real estate companies. The same belief was attributed to failure in hiring an analyst programmer.
The only positions that aren’t hard to fill are animal tenders, library pages and technology support technicians.
“The tech market job salaries are more competitive than what we can offer,” Michel said.
The lack of drivers for the MACS Transit buses and Van-trans buses are due to the on-call schedule nature.
Impacts
The fallout includes employee burnout, longer hours or overtime, employees covering multiple roles, uncompleted tasks, reduced customer service and follow-ups with borough residents.
Michel said a lot of employees have either maxed out their compensatory time — an option to take time off in lieu of overtime — or “have stopped tracking the extra time they are putting in.”
Ward said the borough will have to contract out for snow plowing its facility parking lots. Some borough tax foreclosure work will also be outsourced “because we just don’t have the staff.”
Another challenge, Ward said, is extra work taken on by different departments at the direction of the assembly.
“Anything we don’t have to do certainly isn’t getting the attention,” Ward said. He added core tasks, like the assessor’s office evaluating property tax values, is one thing, “but there are some properties that aren’t being looked at on a schedule we would like to see.”
Some solutions
The borough has been trying to combat the issue by updating its job descriptions, expanding its social media presence and recruiting platforms.
The borough intends to launch a compensation study by the year’s end, but anticipates that will take six to eight months to complete.
Minimum qualifications for positions are also being more aligned with job duties, such as equivalent experience in lieu of a bachelor’s degree. Ward added there are occasions where an applicant didn’t clearly state they had experience in the field, or stated it in a way the initial application screener failed to pick up on.
Questions
Assemblymembers posed several questions, including flexibility in job qualifications, the ability to use compensatory time and flexibility in working from home to address issues such as child care, a trend seen during and after the Covid-19 pandemic.
Chief of Staff Jim Williams said a hybrid or remote option gets complicated. A lot of departments deal with borough residents one-on-one, such as assessors or recreation. Maintenance positions are required to be on site as well, and department supervisors are expected to be on site.
Ward said that as the pandemic progressed, the administration left flexibility to managers.
“We want [managers] to be flexible … but on the other hand, we have an obligation to serve the public, and the public expects to have someone help them,” Ward said. “We have to balance the two.”
Councilmember Tammie Wilson asked about bus routes, specifically if there is a way to make them more efficient.
“Our bus system sucks, because if you’ve got something from the library over to the university, you could wait one or two hours,” Wilson said.
Ward said the borough contracted Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning to conduct a new public transportation analysis, which will look at usage, route stops and a larger community.
Wilson said an approach may need to include more than pay.
“I don’t think it’s about more people, but about more flexibility,” Wilson said.
Assemblymember Kristan Kelly asked about qualifications and applications of those deemed not meeting minimum qualifications. Michel said applicants who follow up with a call will receive an explanation about automatically being kicked out of the screening process “and what they can do to help them through the initial screening process.”
Assemblymember Savannah Fletcher asked about future budget anticipations. Ward said the borough budgets for its employment needs and the pay rates, “so I think that pay is going to be one of those things we will need to address.”
Ward added the borough can only offer so much in terms of a raise; if someone is offered a private sector position for $20,000 more, the borough can’t come close to matching it.
The borough can hire a temp or casual employee to fill someone on leave, Ward said.
Ward said some challenges include union labor contracts and budget constraints, something that may come to the assembly as an ordinance.
“In order to make an effective change going forward, we’re most likely going to touch on those constraints, whether it be budget-related or new labor agreements or both,” Ward said.