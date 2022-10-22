MACS Transit

A shortage of bus drivers is among the many labor shortages the borough is experiencing.

Like every other industry across the board, Fairbanks North Star Borough suffers from a current employee shortage, a topic Borough Mayor Bryce Ward and his staff addressed Thursday at a committee of the whole.

Some departments, such as the clerk’s office, are nearly fully staffed, but others, such as finance, assessing and snow plowers, are very low.

