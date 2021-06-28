Recent West Valley graduate Aubrey Stacy has helped bring a tremendous amount of spotlight to the West Valley girl’s soccer program over the past four years.
Now, the spotlight is on her for her most recent accomplishment in a long list of them.
Stacy has been named the Alaska Gatorade Player of the Year for Girls Soccer, making her the officially recognized best girl’s soccer player in the state. Stacy was announced as the award winner earlier this month.
“I was honestly so, so happy (to win),” she said. “I was nominated all throughout high school so to actually win it my senior year was amazing. I was very happy, very excited and very humbled.”
Stacy said she couldn’t believe that she actually won at first. She’d probably be the only one who couldn’t believe it given the impressive list of accomplishments she’s piled up over her prep career.
Stacy was a three-time selection to the Railbelt All-Conference first team and surely would’ve been a four-time selection had her junior year not been canceled due to Covid-19. In three full seasons, Stacy put together 47 goals and 17 assists. That’s even more impressive considering her senior season was also shortened in part due to the pandemic.
Those numbers, as well as a 3.87 GPA and many
volunteer hours spent with the Fairbanks Youth Soccer Association, all helped earn her a scholarship to Northern Arizona University for soccer.
She’s also learned how to overcome a great amount of adversity. In addition to having her junior year taken away due to a global pandemic, Stacy’s senior year ended in devastation in the DI State Soccer Tournament.
Near the end of the final game of her prep career, Stacy suffered what ended up being a horrific injury as she tore her ACL and meniscus and suffered additional damage as well. It was challenging to hear the diagnosis, but she’s handled the situation with the same positive mentality that’s helped make her a star athlete.
“I’m not going to lie, it has been hard and there have been times where I’ve just wanted to give up because the pain was just so unbearable, but I just continue to push through,” Stacy said. “I try to keep it in my head that I’m not only going to be playing college soccer, I’m going to be playing Division I college soccer out of Fairbanks, Alaska. I personally think that’s something huge. I’d like to be a role model to young girls in this state who want to pursue soccer.”
Even after the injury, Stacy is continuing to serve as a role model for young women in Alaska. Though she’s unable to play due to her injury, Stacy is still listed as member of the Fairbanks Soccer Club’s first ever women’s team. FSC is the first ever semi-professional women’s team in the history of Fairbanks and being a part of the team is one more achievement that Stacy can claim.
“The girls went out and played their hardest (in the first game of the season) said Stacy. “It was amazing to see women and girls come together from all ages and all backgrounds to just rally behind a single sport. I thought that was beautiful. Yeah, it did suck that I wasn’t on the field with them, but I was still able to sit there and witness history being made.”
Stacy will depart soon for Arizona and the next chapter in both her life and soccer career. She wanted to thank her high school coaches for all the help they provided her throughout her career. For anyone wishing to follow in her footsteps, she had just one simple message.
“My biggest piece of advice would just be don’t get into your own head,” Stacy said. “I really do think that girls in the state of Alaska and really anywhere need to know that you don’t need to play soccer for anyone else but yourself.
