The Borough Assembly, Board of Education and city councils in Fairbanks and North Pole all have open seats this year. The filing period for local office starts July 15.
The local elections are Oct. 4, and the next mayor of the city Fairbanks is also on the ballot. David Pruhs and Valerie Therrien — both have served on the Fairbanks City Council — have been campaigning for the job since last year.
Local leaders who have announced their intent to run for reelection, or filed a letter of intent with the Alaska Public Offices Commission, include Mindy O’Neall, presiding officer of the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly, and Fairbanks Councilman Aaron Gibson.
Jennifer Luke, president of the Board of Education, said in a text message that she plans to step down after serving one term. Matthew Sampson is also leaving the school board after his term expires later this year.
North Pole Councilman Santa Claus and Borough Assemblyman Matt Cooper are both stepping down from their positions after serving the maximum of two consecutive terms.
No terms are expiring this year on the Interior Gas Utility Board of Directors.
The filling period for local office runs through July 29. Candidates must be a qualified voter with a year of residency. The school board residency requirement is 30 days.
All local offices are nonpartisan. The filing fee is $25. Terms are for three years, and almost all local leaders receive a monthly stipend.
City of Fairbanks
Voters in the city of Fairbanks will select two council members and a new mayor.
Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly is termed out and is making a bid for the Alaska Senate. Therrien is finishing a second consecutive term on council Seat C, which will be an open seat. Gibson holds Seat D.
Timothy Thomas, a substance abuse counselor, and Crystal Tidwell, the business agent at the International Union of Operating Engineers, have filed letters of intent to run for City Council.
Thomas plans to run for Seat C, he said. This is the U.S. Army veteran’s first time running for public office.
Tidwell, who is also running for public office for the first time, said she plans to challenge Gibson for Seat D.
Therrien and Pruhs are both experienced leaders with long backgrounds in public service.
Therrien, an attorney, served four terms on the Borough Assembly. The mother and grandmother wants to be mayor in part to help plan for the city’s future.
“The reason I am running — part of it is the fact that I tried to get the council to do some work sessions where we plan for our future. We did maybe one or two hours,” Therrien said. “There are a lot of empty lots in Fairbanks that really need to be built on. We need to beautify Fairbanks too.”
Pruhs, a real estate broker with a business degree who was born and raised in Fairbanks and formerly served on the borough Planning Commission, among other appointed positions, said he is running in part because he thinks he would be a better mayor than Therrien.
He resolved to challenge his former colleague on the City Council one day after Therrien walked into a meeting and shot down a policy idea, aimed at promoting natural gas, that Pruhs had been developing. Pruhs said he would make a better leader and he told himself that day: “Prepare yourself for a run for mayor.”
One of his first acts, if elected, would be to recruit retiring military veterans to join the understaffed police force, he said.
Borough Assemblyman Aaron Lojewski had filed a letter of intent to run for Fairbanks mayor but has since changed his mind, he said.
Fairbanks North Star Borough
Borough voters this year will select three assembly members and two school board members.
Assemblyman Frank Tomaszewski, who holds Seat B, is not running for reelection and is instead making a bid for state House, which leaves Seat B open.
O’Neall currently holds Seat C. Cooper is vacating Seat I.
On the school board, Sampson plans to step down from Seat C and Luke from Seat D, leaving both open.
Five people have filed letters with the Alaska Public Offices Commission indicating their intent to run for borough office. In addition to O’Neall, they are Brandy Harty, Chris Ludtke, Kaneisha Radgosky and Emilie Woodward. Harty is running for the Board of Education.
“After many years working as a certified classroom teacher and special educator, I am currently an active school volunteer and regular substitute teacher,” she wrote in a text message. “I am also a self-employed artist, and my two elementary age children keep me very busy.”
“I have not run for public office before,” she said. “I have not made a decision on which specific seat I am filing for. I will have that information in a few weeks when I file with the borough clerk.”
Radgosky, a nurse, is running for the Board of Education in what will be her first time seeking public office, she said via email.
Ludtke is running again for the Borough Assembly. Last year, he ran for borough mayor. The mining industry worker has been running for public office in recent years to get a discussion going about the proper role of government, which he thinks is minimal.
Woodward, a student and antique store manager, said she probably won’t file for public office at this time due to recent family issues.
“I don’t feel that it would be right to run, knowing I cannot dedicate the time or brain power that our community deserves,” she wrote in an email. “I plan to run in the future, and I am dedicated to working to build a community that we are all proud to say this is (the) place we call home.”
City of North Pole
Two City Council seats are on the ballot this year.
One is currently held by Claus and the other is held by former North Pole Mayor Jeff Jacobson, who was appointed to the panel after another councilman resigned.
North Pole’s elections are different from the other local municipalities. Candidates do not run for a specific seat. The winners are the top vote getters.
Jacobson is still deciding whether to run for a full term.
“I am seriously considering it,” he wrote in an email. “I really enjoy being back on the North Pole City Council, working with Mayor Welch and city employees. There are so many important projects underway and starting in the near future that I would like to help with. I will use the next three weeks to ponder and pray to determine where I should best serve.”