Between Black Friday in-store and online sales, this week is the busiest of the year for shopping. This year is likely to be even more hectic due to supply chain issues that have left many products in short supply. Here’s what several Fairbanks retailers have planned for Friday.
Stores
Fred Meyer will close at 3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day and will reopen at 5 a.m. Friday. The store has both in-store and online sales. A perk of Fred Meyer’s early Black Friday online sale is that there is free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Deals include 50% off of items such as toys, electronics, home and appliances.
Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving Day but will open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday. The store has several online and in-person deals. Sales began in early November in order to give people plenty of time to purchase items.
The Prospector is holding a “bag it” sale all day Friday. Everything that can fit into a yellow bag is 20% off, with the exception of electronics. The store opens at 7 a.m. and closes at 8 p.m.
Sportsman’s Warehouse will be open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. Friday. A representative for the Fairbanks store said he could not speak to what the specific deals will be, but they will be announced soon.
The Comic Shop will have Black Friday sales, but haven’t announced them yet, employee Kimberli Jones said. The store will be open during normal hours, from noon to 7:30 p.m.
The Great Alaskan Bowl Company will be kicking off a four-day sale on what they refer to as “Birch Friday,” according to owner Emily Berriochoa. The sale includes $40 of free custom engravings (which comes out to two text engravings or one logo engraving) or $40 off a custom photo bowl. Purchases can be made over the phone, in the store or online and each customer can have one engraving per day. The Great Alaskan Bowl Company will be operating with normal hours for the four days, which are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Trax Outdoor Center will have several sales on Black Friday. The first 25 people (16 years or older) in the store on Friday will receive $25 gift cards and there will be store wide sales on select items, owner Michelle Hajdukovich said. There will also be a discount on yoga classes; 10 class punch cards will be 20% off, Hajdukovich added. Trax will be open from noon until 7 p.m. on Friday.
Beaver Sports typically has a Black Friday sale, but so far this year “no sales have been discussed,” said sales associate Logan Smith. Smith said on Monday that a sale is not entirely ruled out. However, with supply shortages, it is easier for Beaver Sports not to have a sale in order to keep their inventory through the year. Beaver Sports will be open normal hours, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., on Friday.
Verizon has several online and in-person deals. Verizon’s Black Friday Deals began on Nov. 18 and last through the weekend. Sales include deals on phones and other devices as well as internet. AT&T is also offering discounts on phones, Apple Watches, and data plans.
What shoppers should know
For shoppers, the best advice is to start early.
“Purchasing the perfect present may require some faster, proactive action,” according to an article from the Better Business Bureau. This is particularly true if you are hoping to buy items that are scarce due to supply chain issues. The article referred specifically to the microchip scarcity, which impacts technology products such as computers, phones and other smart devices as well as snowmachines and cars.
Therefore, the Better Business Bureau also recommends shopping strategically by identifying the gifts on your list that are likely to be in short supply and purchasing them early. Another good piece of advice is to set a budget. This “may help corral your spending amidst some crazy costs,” according to the Bureau.
Since some products are going to be more expensive, it might be better to hold off until next year. Similarly, it is also a good idea to create a backup list in case you are unable to buy or afford to buy the original items.